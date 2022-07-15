Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s Kicks Off in Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, July 15, 2022 · Leave a Comment

From local farmers to your plate. The first Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s program will provide free farm fresh produce to the community. There will be two food distribution locations in Lexington Park for this inaugural program.

Thursday, July 21, 2022, 2 to 7 pm

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, 46900 S Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park

Saturday, August 6, 2022, 9 am to 1 pm

U-Haul Parking Lot at 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park

At each event, attending families will be given a box filled with fresh produce, such as corn, tomatoes, squash, and more. Produce available on the day of each event might vary. In addition to produce, frozen meat will be available at the distribution event August 6.

Family units will be limited to one box of produce per event. Food distribution will continue until indicated event end time or until produce runs out.

These events are made possible by the St. Mary’s County commissioners, St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, Feed St. Mary’s, and the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1050.