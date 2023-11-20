F-35’s Armory Is About to Get Bigger

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, November 20, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is about to get better, reports The National Interest. The US Navy is launching an effort to procure four integrated advanced munitions — JASSM, LRASM, JAGM, and Hellfire missiles — on the F-35. The four air-to-surface missiles include the AGM-114 Hellfire, as well as the AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile, a stealthy standoff cruise missile; the AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, a maritime strike version of the JASSM; and the AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missile, a precision-guided munition that was developed to replace the Hellfire and the Maverick air-to-ground missiles, reports Military Aerospace Electronics.

President Joe Biden signed a stopgap spending bill that averts a government shutdown for now, reports Maryland Matters. US senators voted 87-11 to approve legislation Wednesday that would fund the government into next year. The bill, sometimes called a continuing resolution or CR, would fund part of the government until mid-January and the rest of the programs within the annual appropriations process through early February.

The lack of a full defense spending bill for the first four months of the fiscal year will hamper Pentagon contracting as the Defense Department seeks to accelerate it, reports Defense News. Defense officials spent last week warning that programs from shipbuilding to Air Force procurement to the wilted munitions industrial base will be harmed.

The US Navy destroyer Thomas Hudner shot down an air drone Wednesday in the Red Sea, reports Navy Times. This marks the second time in less than a month that a Navy warship has done so in the Middle East. The Navy warship wasn’t targeted by the drone, reports Navy Times.

New US Army recruits will receive counter-drone training in boot camp, reports Army Times. The new recruits will learn how to identify and counter small drone threats in basic training. Army officials said they wants soldiers at every level to understand the danger of small drone attacks and plans to equip units down to the squad level with devices to take down those drones.

MAJ GEN Sean Gainey, the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office director, said his office is making headway as the military adopts new counter-drone technology, reports C4ISRNET. Speaking at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event, Gainey said that several technologies that will help the US military combat the rising drone threat are no longer just under evaluation in demonstrations in western test ranges but are now being procured by the services and used in every combatant command.

Aerospace company Airbus said it has launched a business unit aimed at the surging market for military drones, reports Defense News. The new group builds upon Airbus’ previous success with its Zephyr drone, a solar-powered aircraft that stayed aloft for 64 days above 60,000 feet during testing in Arizona.

Arctic Slope Regional Corporation Federal took first place in the Navigating Innovation: NSWC Dahlgren Division’s Adaptable Interface Innovation Challenge competition and left with a $250,000 prize, reports Naval Sea Systems Command. The prize money was provided by NavalX, making it possible for NSWCDD’s Technology Office and the Potomac Tech Bridge to host the challenge and enable the participating companies to innovate and develop solutions to address the need for advancements in the rapid integration of systems on Navy ships. Thirteen teams competed.

Lockheed Martin officials said the company will demonstrate its space-based 5G network next year, reports Space News. The company developed a “regenerative” 5G payload designed to perform all network functions aboard the satellite it will launch. The experiment is part of a larger project, known as 5G.MIL, that the company started in 2020 in response to military demand for high-speed wireless communications. Lockheed ultimately hopes to work toward what it calls an “all-domain network” — or a seamless communications web between space assets, aircraft, ships, and ground forces.

Lockheed Martin has opened a 25,000-square foot, $16.5 million missile defense facility in Huntsville, AL, reports Business Insider. The new Missile System Integration Lab is where Lockheed Martin plans to conduct development, testing, and system integration for the US’s next long range ballistic missile defense interceptor – the Next Generation Interceptor.

Germany will buy three more Poseidon maritime patrol and anti-submarine aircraft, bringing the total fleet for their naval aviation to eight P-8A, reports Naval News.

The US State Department approved the potential sale of hundreds of Raytheon-made Tomahawk missiles to Japan for $2.4 billion, reports Breaking Defense.

General Services Administration officials said the federal agency can deliver a “telework dividend” and slash government office space by as much as 30% over the coming years, saving billions of dollars a year, reports The Washington Times. Robin Carnahan, who heads the GSA, said she is intently focused on “right-sizing” Uncle Sam’s square footage as employers and workers rethink where and how to deliver services.

The Office of Personnel Management released new guidance spelling out ways that federal agencies can implement a recent executive order aimed at making it easier for military spouses to have a career in public service, reports Government Executive. The EO asked OPM and the Office of Management and Budget to devise a plan for hiring and retaining military spouses, requires agencies to highlight job openings that are eligible for noncompetitive hiring of military spouses via USAJobs, and revamps the rules around when employees of domestic federal agencies may telework from outside the US.

The Navy wants an increase on the capped number of marine mammals it is allowed to unintentionally harm during Pacific training after the service’s vessels struck a number of whales in recent years off the coast of Southern California, reports Navy Times. The service’s proposal seeks to raise the limit of approved whale-related incidents.

Marine Corps Commandant GEN Eric Smith is preparing for surgery to repair a bicuspid aortic valve in his heart, reports The Hill. Smith suffered a cardiac arrest Oct. 29.

CMDR Jonathan Volkle, the second-in-command of the littoral combat ship Marinette, died late last month after he was found unresponsive aboard the LCS, reports Navy Times. Volkle, 44, was found Oct. 27 and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. The Navy did not announce the death at the time. A preliminary probe indicates that Volkle died by suicide.

Telehealth visits could strengthen the military’s mental health care, reports Army Times. In a report released by the RAND Corp., researchers make the case for expanding access through virtual visits, but caution that the Pentagon will have to get the implementation right if they want to make telehealth as effective as in-person care.

The suicide rate among veterans rose slightly in 2021 as Veterans Affairs officials struggled to make more progress in their outreach and emergency response efforts designed to curb self-harm, reports Military Times. Suicides among veterans were up 1.8% from 2020 to 2021, the most recent year for which state death data is available.

Artists are being sought to create a site-specific mural in Lexington Park, MD, commemorating Tulagi Place, reports The Southern Maryland Chronicle. Tulagi Place served as Lexington Park’s commercial and community hub, formed to support the community around the Naval Air Station Pax River.

Contracts:

The Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, California, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $41,217,704 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for V-22 platform engineering and logistics sustainment support. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Texas and Pennsylvania, with a Nov. 30, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 operations and maintenance funds from Air Force, Special Operations Command, Navy, and Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPRPA1-24-D-9001).

The Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, California, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $26,960,055 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for V-22 platform engineering technical support. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a sixteen-month base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Texas and Pennsylvania, with a March 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using customer is Japanese Ground Self Defense Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPRPA1-24-D-9000).

The Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, California, Maryland, has been awarded an estimated $12,311,000 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for CMV-22B Osprey deployment support. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year base contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Texas and Pennsylvania, with a Nov. 30, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 Navy operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPRPA1-24-D-9003).

ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $47,575,223.71 modification (P00117) to contract FA8819-18-C-1001 for specialized acquisition and operations security services that support United States Space Force mission areas. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $242,409,056. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; and Peterson SFB and Schriever SFB, Colorado, and is expected to be completed Nov. 16, 2024. Fiscal 2024 general information technology (Space), procurement, operation and maintenance, and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $15,347,467 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles AFB, California, is the contracting activity.

Group W Inc., Vienna, Virginia, was awarded a ceiling of $37,190,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for campaign analysis support using Synthetic Theater Operations Research Model. The purpose of this contract is to facilitate mission level analysis efforts to support the Air Force, Navy, and Joint Staff in making informed decisions regarding force structure. To accomplish this, the contract will provide the necessary tools, equipment, personnel, and project supervision. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 28, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $600,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-24-D-0002).

Plateau Software Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for installation, environmental and energy program support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 16, 2028. US Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-24-D-0001).

NRW Engineering PC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a maximum-value $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for architect-engineer services for civil and structural design and engineering services primarily in the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, area of responsibility. An initial task order is also being issued in the amount of $5,000 to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed in North Carolina and is expected to be completed by November 2028. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with 13 proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-0011).

MEB General Contractors, Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $9,032,255 firm-fixed price modification to previously awarded contract N4008522-C-0047 for Dry Dock 8 Saltwater System for CVN-78, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,032,255 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, is awarded an $8,941,051 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N6523624C8003) for novel cyber technologies for use by warfighters in the field during tactical operations. The contract includes a 20-month base period and an 18-month option period for a total period of performance of 38 months. The option period, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $16,630,514. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,478,000 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (80%); Sterling, Virginia (10%); and Centennial, Colorado (10%), and is expected to be completed by July 2025. If the option is exercised, performance could continue through November 2027. This contract was competitively procured by full and open competition via the sam.gov website in which 27 offers were received in response to Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Broad Agency Announcement HR001123S0022. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Manhattan Construction Co., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded an $8,900,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N40080-18-C-0005 for P-275 Electronic Science and Laboratory, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, DC. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $90,698,910. The contract modification is for time and cost impacts of general conditions and labor escalation related to government-caused delays and B75 building information modeling and architecture-engineering design efforts. Work was performed at the Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, DC, and was completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,900,000 will be obligated at time of award, and $1,691,902 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

John H. Northrop & Associates Inc., Clifton, Virginia, was awarded a $29,536,424 firm-fixed-price contract for professional engineering and analysis services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W911W6-24-F-0006).

Valkyrie Enterprises LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $17,228,290 firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursable contract for communication engineering and installation support services. This contract provides for the engineering of network solutions and installation services to ensure availability of critical communication information systems to forward deployed forces supporting the US Central Command area of responsibility. Work will be performed at, but not limited to, various sites in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2024. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,500,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Hampton, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-24-C-0005).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

