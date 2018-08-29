F-35C Joins Carrier Flight Operations

USNI has video of the first time the F-35C is incorporated into a carrier air wing’s cyclic flight operations alongside aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 7. The F-35Cs launched, recovered, and maneuvered around the flight deck alongside F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growlers, and E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes.

Defense News reports that Russia is using Syria as a test bed for its newest capabilities and as an opportunity to see American equipment such as the F-22 fighter jet up close, raising concerns that Moscow may be gaining a military edge over the US from its experiences in the region. Of course, the US military is doing the same thing.

Jacob’s Technology Inc., Tullahoma, Tennessee, was awarded an $87,386,790 modification (P00005) to contract W91CRB-15-D-0018 to perform a variety of test support services to Aberdeen Test Center’s automotive, firepower, survivability lethality, technology, and warfighter mission areas at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2019. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Phoenix International Holdings Inc., Largo, Maryland, is awarded a $29,932,449 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-4107) to exercise options for the continued maintenance and operation of the Navy’s Submarine Rescue Diving and Recompression System. The contractor will provide appropriate and sufficient personnel and services necessary for the mobilization, operation, storage, logistic support, repair and maintenance of the rescue systems, and to mobilize and operate the submarine rescue systems that support the response requirements. The contractor is responsible to ensure the rescue systems are maintained in a high state of readiness to support a rapid worldwide deployment on a 24-hour-per-day, 7-day-a week basis. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (93 percent); and the government of Malaysia (7 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by August 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); foreign military sales Malaysia; and fiscal 2016 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,607,480 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds in the amount of $4,180,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, is awarded $12,055,047 for modification P00018 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0022). This modification exercises an option for business jet training services in support of contracted air services basic training, large national exercises, and small, single unit training exercises. Missions include maritime air patrol, low/slow terrorist aircraft, air interdiction training, and air intercept/anti-submarine training in support of the Navy and Marine Corps, other Department of Defense agencies, and Foreign Military Sales customers. These services support training requirements through air intercept control, anti-submarine tactical attack control, tracking exercises, electronic warfare missions, banner tows and target tows. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia (50 percent); Coronado, California (40 percent); and Kauai, Hawaii (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

