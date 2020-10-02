Expanded COVID Testing Hours Available

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 2, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will offer expanded COVID-19 testing hours from 8 am to 7 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays during October at the Harm Reduction Program Office in Lexington Park.

Lexington Park office at 46035 Signature Lane (co-located with U-Haul Moving & Storage)

Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am- 7 pm

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 am-noon

For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to 301-862-1680

Leonardtown office at 21580 Peabody St.

Monday – Friday from 8 am-noon

For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to 301-475-4330

SMCHD COVID-19 Testing

Walk up for testing, parking is available

Appointment-free

No doctor’s order needed

Free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

Bring health insurance information and identification, if possible; uninsured community members are welcome

Who should get tested?

Anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 (http://www.smchd.org/coronavirus/)

Close contacts (even if they do not have symptoms) of persons who have COVID-19

Those attending events where social distancing is not maintained

Anyone returning from out-of-state travel, (http://www.smchd.org/covid-19-travel/) particularly from areas with rising case rates

Community members without symptoms (asymptomatic) may also get tested

For local COVID-19 updates, data, and information, go to www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the health department at 301-475-4330.

St. Mary’s County Reaches 20% of Population Tested for COVID-19

The health department announced that as of September 26, over 20% of the local population has been tested for COVID-19. This includes over 6,200 tests that have been administered directly by SMCHD. The seven-day rolling average of positive cases among St. Mary’s County residents that have been tested is currently at 3.06%.

“Testing for COVID-19 is key to identifying illness, tracing the spread, and implementing strategies to control further spread of coronavirus,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “I am so very grateful to our dedicated health care partners and public health team for their tireless efforts to make testing readily available in our community.”