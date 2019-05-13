Eight Earn MedStar Scholarships

The 2019 MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Scholarship winners are, from left, Samantha Wilt Conowingo, Sarah Rannacher, Amber Gonrarek, Madeleine Bridgwater, Brooke Gatton, Samantha Tercedo, and Kaitlin Zelonis. Not pictured is Kylee Wickline. Photo courtesy MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Eight students were honored earlier this month by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with scholarships.

The MedStar Board of Directors Philanthropy Committee announced the winners of its 2019 scholarships Tuesday, May 7, during a reception held in their honor. The scholarships are funded by the committee. Since 2001, 157 scholarships have been awarded and this year’s scholarships totaled nearly $100,000.

The 2019 scholarship winners are:

Madeleine Bridgwater is a student at Leonardtown High School and plans to major in nursing

is a student at Leonardtown High School and plans to major in nursing Brooke Gatton attends Leonardtown High School and will major in nursing

attends Leonardtown High School and will major in nursing Amber Gontarek is a student at Leonardtown High School and plans to major in nursing

is a student at Leonardtown High School and plans to major in nursing Sarah Rannacher attends Leonardtown High School and will major in nursing

attends Leonardtown High School and will major in nursing Samantha Tercedo is a student at Leonardtown High School and plans to major in nursing

is a student at Leonardtown High School and plans to major in nursing Kylee Wickline attends York College of Pennsylvania and is majoring in nursing

attends York College of Pennsylvania and is majoring in nursing Samantha Wilt Conowingo attends Towson University and is majoring in speech-language pathology

attends Towson University and is majoring in speech-language pathology Kaitlin Zelonis is a student at Leonardtown High School and plans to major in nursing

“I assure you that if you are one of the eight individuals sitting up here today you – and your family – should feel very proud,” said Rick Tepel, chairman of the scholarship committee. “The entire committee was extremely impressed by all of the applicants for our 2019 scholarship program, and – to be honest – we had some difficult decisions to make.

“The road to this day was paved with many hours of hard work with more to come. MedStar St. Mary’s believes with your drive and determination, you will make a difference in the lives of many,” Mr. Tepel said.

The Philanthropy Committee, formerly the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, is a subset of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s Board of Directors. The program is designed to help ensure the future of quality local health care.

Applications are due each spring.

To learn more, visit MedStar’s website.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader member page.