The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will welcome Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos as a speaker for the 2019 HSMP Annual Meeting. Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, which is supported by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, will hold the annual meeting from 8:30 am to 3 pm Sept. 19, 2019.

The meeting provides an opportunity for participants to network, learn from public health experts, and receive updates on local health improvement efforts.

The 2019 HSMP meeting will include learning sessions from distinguished speakers on various topics related to the four priority health issues facing St. Mary’s County: Access to Care, Behavioral Health, Healthy Eating & Active Living, and Tobacco Use & Exposure to Secondhand Smoke.

Dr. Galiatsatos is the director of the tobacco treatment clinic at Johns Hopkins and an assistant professor in the division of pulmonary and critical care at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He is also the co-founder and co-director of Medicine for the Greater Good and currently serves as the interim director for the Health Equity Steering Committee for the Johns Hopkins Medical System. His presentation, “Lessons Learned from Tobacco in the E-Cigarette Epidemic,” will cover the history of linking tobacco to lung cancer, what it means for public health messages today, and what to do overall for e-cigarette usage.

Another speaker for one of the breakout sessions — Charles County Mobile Integrated Healthcare: Paving the Way to a Healthier Community — has been announced.

Amber Starn, MPH, is the epidemiologist and director of health promotions for the Charles County Department of Health. She has more than 15 years experience working in the public health arena as an epidemiologist, grant writer, health educator, and clinical researcher. The presentation will give an overview of the Charles County Mobile Integrated Healthcare program, outlining program eligibility, the referral process, sources of funding, program outcomes, success stories, challenges, lessons learned, and future expansion.

For more information, call 301-475-6777 or email stmaryspartnership@gmail.com. Register here.

