Dunn, McBride to Speak at OTA Contracts Event

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, May 28, 2018

An educational event on contracts classified as Other Transaction Authority is set for 8 to 11:30 am Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The OTA Contracts event will be held at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center and The Patuxent Partnership is hosting it.

Featured speakers for the event are Rick Dunn, founder and consultant at Strategic Institute for Innovation in Government Contracting, and Charlie McBride, chairman and president for Consortium Management Group.

Registration is $15 for members of The Patuxent Partnership; $30 for non-members. Admission is free for government employees and active duty military. Advance registration is requested to manage event seating.

There will be no refunds on registration. Substitutions are welcome, if needed.

The day will start at 8 am with a welcome speech by Bonnie Green, executive director of The Patuxent Partnership. Introductory remarks will be offered by Leslie Taylor, deputy assistant CDR for Test and Evaluation and Executive Director of NAWCAD.

Mr. Dunn will give the first featured speech. He is the founder and a consultant for Strategic Institute for Innovation in Government Contracting. A coffee break is the next thing on the agenda, and then the other featured speaker, Mr. McBride, will speak. He is the chairman and president of Consortium Management Group (CMG).

A government panel is expected to begin at 10:15 am. The members of the panel will be announced soon. A question-and-answer portion is expected to last from 11:15 to 11:30 am.

Register for the event on The Patuxent Partnership website.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.