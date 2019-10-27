Donors, Friends Urge Visitors to Explore Greenwell

The Greenwell Foundation held a recent celebration at the Rosedale Manor House at Greenwell State Park.

Board Chairman Bob Randall thanked the friends and service partners gathered for their interest and support during the year.

Executive Director Jolanda Campbell described some of Greenwell’s new programs for veterans, and Anna Cotton, who is volunteering her time as part of Leadership Southern Maryland, explained the Explore Greenwell project.

Funded with a grant from Maryland Heritage Area Authority, Explore Greenwell will add historical information and personal stories to Greenwell’s current website, enriching visitors’ experiences at the park, and linking them to heritage tourism resources throughout St. Mary’s County.

In the photograph above, board members and friends at the Greenwell Foundation celebration on Oct. 10 included, from left, Larry Tierney, Lisa Blackwell, Bob Randall, Sharon Cox and Jane Sypher. Guests admired Greenwell Equestrian Director Jenn Emmart’s miniature horse Levi and her carriage.

