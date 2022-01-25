DoD Hit Hardest by $15 Minimum Wage

Federal civilian employees in the US will now be paid at least $15 per hour, the US Office of Personnel Management announced Friday. Of 2.2 million federal employees, the changes will impact 67,000, over 56,000 currently work at the DoD. OPM’s guidance directs agencies to implement these changes by January 30, 2022.

The nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony Fauci reports US COVID cases are “going in the right direction,” The Washington Post reports. New coronavirus cases have fallen 14% in the US in the past week, based on a seven-day average. Fauci said he was hopeful that in “the next weeks to month or so” the country would see a low enough level of contagion that the coronavirus would be “essentially integrated into the general respiratory infections that we have learned to live with,” allowing society to carry on somewhat normally.

US orders diplomats’ families to leave Ukraine and urges Americans to depart, reports Politico, in the latest sign that American officials think Russia is likely to once again invade Ukraine. The authorized and ordered departures followed assurances by SecState Antony Blinken that the US and allied nations are prepared to counter Russia if it continues its aggressive actions toward Ukraine.

Ireland rejects Russia drills over the Ukraine threat, and NATO is sending more ships and jets to east Europe and putting extra forces on standby, reports The Associated Press. Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. Denmark is sending a frigate and deploying F-16 war planes to Lithuania; Spain will also send warships and could send fighter jets to Bulgaria; and France stands ready to send troops to Bulgaria. On the front lines of Ukraine’s long-running conflict with Russian-backed separatists, the smells, sights, and sounds are in many ways reminiscent of trench warfare waged more than a century ago in Western Europe during World War I. Stars and Stripes reports the slog of fighting could also serve as an ominous precursor of what could flare into the continent’s first major land war in decades.

The Biden administration is threatening to use a novel export control to damage strategic Russian industries, from artificial intelligence and quantum computing to civilian aerospace, if Moscow invades Ukraine, reports Stars and Stripes. The US is working with allies to craft stop flows of crucial components to industries for which Putin has high ambitions, such as civil aviation, maritime, and high technology.

Webb Space Telescope’s million-mile journey to L2 is nearly complete, reports SciTechDaily. Monday, engineers planned to instruct NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to complete a final correction burn that will place it into its desired orbit, nearly 1 million miles away from the Earth at what is called the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, or L2, an ideal location for an infrared observatory. At Sun-Earth L2, the Sun and Earth (and Moon, too) are always on one side of space, allowing Webb to keep its telescope optics and instruments perpetually shaded. GE continues haggling with shipyard over unpaid Navy supercarrier bill, reports Bloomberg by way of gCaptain. Four years after the Navy’s costliest warship was hobbled by a flaw in its propulsion system, prime contractor Huntington Ingalls Industries and subcontractor General Electric are still haggling over who will pay for fixing the defect. The $13 billion USS Gerald R. Ford was forced to return to port during post-delivery sea trials in early 2018 after the failure of a main thrust bearing, a key propulsion system component that’s made by GE.

Contracts:

Terrapin Utility Services Inc., Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $9,706,320 modification (P00131) to an existing 50-year contract (SP0600-05-C-8250) with no option periods for water and wastewater utility services. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Maryland, with a Feb. 1, 2056, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2056 operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $104,512,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for technology refresh, concurrency upgrades and production of legacy gunnery training simulation systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 24, 2027. US Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-22-D-0004).

