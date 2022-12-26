DoD End-of-Year Contracts Dec. 15-23

Below are the end-of-year Department of Defense contracts awarded in the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, region from December 15-December 23, 2022:

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $48,256,328 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F2533) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0012). This order provides for the installation of Structural Improvements and Electrical Power Upgrades Phase II Part 3 kits, as well as ground and flight test for one AH-1Z and one UH-1Y aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (50%); Fort Worth, Texas (25%); and Amarillo, Texas (25%), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,327,099 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $19,593,371 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00002) to an order (N0001922F0974) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0012). This modification exercises an option to provide engineering and logistics support in support of UH-1Y and AH-1Z aircraft sustainment for the Marine Corps, as well as UH-1Y and AH-1Z production aircraft for the government of the Czech Republic. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $720,000; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $305,000; and non-US Department of Defense funds in the amount of $5,379,057 will be obligated at time of award; $720,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland (N00039-23-D-9001); DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania (N00039-23-D-9002); Management Services Group, doing business as Global Technical Systems, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00039-23-D-9003); L3Harris, Camden, New Jersey (N00039-23-D-9004); Leidos, Reston, Virginia (N00039-23-D-9005); Peraton, Herndon, Virginia (N00039-23-D-9006); Serco, Herndon, Virginia (N00039-23-D-9007); and VT Milcom, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00039-23-D-9008), are awarded a $4,098,600,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) production units, software – initial, renewals and maintenance, spares and system components, and lab equipment. CANES is the Navy’s program of record that consolidates and replaces existing afloat networks providing the necessary infrastructure for applications, systems and services required to dominate the cyber warfare tactical domain. CANES represents a key aspect of the Navy’s modernization planning by upgrading cybersecurity, command and control, communications and intelligence systems afloat, and by replacing unaffordable and obsolete networks. The primary goals of the CANES program are to: 1) Provide a secure afloat network required for Naval and Joint Operations; 2) Consolidate and reduce the number of afloat networks through the use of Common Computing Environment and mature cross domain technologies; 3) Reduce the infrastructure footprint and associated Logistics, Sustainment, and Training costs; and 4) Increase reliability, security, interoperability and application hosting to meet current and projected warfighter requirements. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; San Diego, California; Largo, Florida; Ayer, Massachusetts; Long Beach, Mississippi; Camden, New Jersey; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Summerville, South Carolina; Clarksville, Virginia; Gainesville, Virginia; Sterling, Virginia; and Virginia Beach, Virginia. Work is expected to be completed by December 2032. Contract actions will be issued, and funds obligated as individual delivery orders. Other procurement (Navy) funds will be placed on contract with an initial delivery order issued to each contractor on record at the time of award. This contract has a 10-year ordering period up to the contract award amount. There are no options. The multiple award contract was competitively procured by full and open competition bids via the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) e-Commerce Central and the Federal Business Opportunities websites, with 10 offers received. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a not-to-exceed $245,745,216 undefinitized cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F0002) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This order provides program management support, non-recurring engineering, F-35B/C laser shock peening, depot site support, contractor field and regional depot modification installations in support of retrofit and modification efforts for the F-35 aircraft for the US Air Force, US Marine Corps, US Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-US Department of Defense partners. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (29.2%); Nagoya, Japan (14.4%); Cameri, Italy (12.6%); Williamtown, Australia (7.9%) Samlesbury, United Kingdom (6.2%); Ogden, Utah (6.1%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (5.4%); Iwakuni, Japan (2.7%); Luke Air Force Base, Arizona (2.5%); Cheongju, South Korea (2.1%); El Segundo, California (1.9%); McLean, Virginia (1.6%); Miramar, California (1.5%); Lemoore, California (1%); Yuma, Arizona (1.5%); Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (1.4%); Nevatim, Israel (0.8%); various locations within the Continental United States (1.2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,211,825; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $15,683,409; FMS customer funds in the amount of $15,612,217; and non-US DOD participant funds in the amount of $22,095,154 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sedna Digital Solutions LLC, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $29,695,637 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract action for engineering-design development, Navy equipment and supporting material procurements. This contract included options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to a total ceiling of $96,665,368. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2029. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,086,000 (47%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,053,000 (26%); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $2,826,865 (15%); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000,000 (10%); and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $479,447 (2%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured as a Small Business Set-Aside via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-6132).

CORRECTION: The Dec. 14, 2022, announcement of a contract award to The Concourse Group LLC, Annapolis, Maryland (N62470-23-D-0008), for support to the Department of Navy’s public-private venture and real estate programs was not valid due to the receipt of a pre-award protest by an interested offeror/party by the contracting activity. The contracting activity is evaluating the protest and will submit a corrected contract announcement as applicable.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $334,000,000 ceiling, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development of the Mayhem program. This program is focused on delivering a larger class air-breathing hypersonic system capable of executing multiple missions with a standardized payload interface, providing a significant technological advancement and future capability. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and other potential testing sites to be determined, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2028. This contract was the result of a competitive acquisition, and six offers were received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,693,606 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Lab, Wright-Patterson AFB, is the contracting activity (FA8650-23-D-2400 and FA8650-23-F-2401).

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $49,900,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for specifically designed models, software routines, hardware sub-systems, systems, platforms, and tools that enable weapon development and analysis for sensor/payload/subsystem performance. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 15, 2029, and includes issued task orders. This contract was a result of a sole-source solicitation based on the capabilities of a University Affiliated Research Center. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $500,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8651-23-D-A002).

Kearney & Co. P.C., Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a modification (P00005) with a maximum value of $11,609,199 to previously awarded contract HQ042322F9000 for financial statement audit services for the Defense Health Program (DHP), Medicare Eligible Retiree Care Fund and Defense Health Agency Contract Resource Management. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $24,055,224 from $12,446,025. Work will be performed in various locations including DHP headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, as well as other federal locations in Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Maryland, Colorado, New York, and Maine, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2023 defense-wide operating and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,609,199 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Tetra Tech Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a $12,864,258 modification (P00005) to contract W912DY-22-F-0059 for recurring maintenance and minor repair of petroleum systems. Work will be performed in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Bangor, Maine; Westfield, Massachusetts; Windsor Locks, Connecticut; Burlington, Vermont; Dover, Delaware; Martinsburg, West Virginia; Fort Dix, New Jersey; Hampton, Virginia; Annville, Pennsylvania; Westhampton, New York; Mattydale, New York; Hanscom, Massachusetts; Middletown, Pennsylvania; Horsham, Pennsylvania; Washington, DC; Lakehurst, New Jersey; Hampton, Virginia; Middle River, Maryland; McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey; Wilmington, Delaware; Niagara Falls, New York; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Pease Air National Guard, Base New Hampshire; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Coraopolis, Pennsylvania; North Kingstown, Rhode Island; Scotia, New York; New Windsor, New York; Barnegat, New Jersey; Chicopee, Massachusetts; and Charleston, West Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 29, 2023. Fiscal 2023 revolving funds in the amount of $12,864,258 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $27,625,288 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6267 to exercise options for Navy engineering design and development and supporting material procurements. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (85%); and Charleroi, Pennsylvania (15%), and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $768,000 (4%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $366,876 (2%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,424 (1%); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,562,250 (51%); fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,134,593 (24%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,797,510 (11%); and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,226,512 (7%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Bay West LLC SB, St. Paul, Minnesota (W91278-23-D-0008); SERES-Arcadis JV SB, Charleston, South Carolina (W91278-23-D-0010); SERES-Arcadis JV 8(a), Charleston, South Carolina (W91278-23-D-0011); FPM-AECOM JV1 8(a); St. Petersburg, Florida (W91278-23-D-0014); EA- Engineering, Science & Technology, Hunt Valley, Maryland (W91278-23-D-0001); Auxilio Plexus JV, Denver, Colorado (W91278-23-D-0013); Plexus-Ayuda JV SB, Alexandria, Virginia (W91278-23-D-0006); Cape-Weston JV2 SB, Norcross, Georgia (W91278-23-D-0007); E2-ASL JV 8(a), Fort Walton Beach, Florida (W91278-23-D-0012); QRI-Tetra Tech JV SB, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (W91278-23-D-0027); M&A Environmental Solutions, Melbourne, Florida (W91278-23-D-0015); M&A Environmental Solutions, Melbourne, Florida (W91278-23-D-0005); Aerostar SES LLC, Mobile, Alabama (W91278-23-D-0002); HGL-Aptim Applied Science & Technology JV LLC, Reston, Virginia (W91278-23-D-0003); CES-Insight LLC, Brea, California (W91278-23-D-0009); and Hana-Bay West 8A JV LLC, North Chesterfield, Virginia (W91278-23-D-0016), will compete for each order of the $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 39 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 14, 2032. US Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Aktarius LLC, Panama City, Florida (W911SR-23-D-0020); Applied Training Solutions LLC, Greensburg, Pennsylvania (W911SR-23-D-0021); Carter-Lambert Divisions LLC, Waldorf, Maryland (W911SR-23-D-0022); Chimera Enterprises International Inc., Edgewood, Maryland (W911SR-23-D-0023); Global Systems Technologies Inc., Morrisville, Pennsylvania (W911SR-23-D-0024); Hythe Research LLC, Havre de Grace, Maryland (W911SR-23-D-0025); L2 Defense Inc., Baltimore, Maryland (W911SR-23-D-0026); MLT Systems LLC, Stafford, Virginia (W911SR-23-D-0027); Murtech Inc., Glen Burnie, Maryland (W911SR-23-D-0028); Strategic Technology Institute Inc., Rockville, Maryland (W911SR-23-D-0029); The Lockwood Group LLC, Belcamp, Maryland (W911SR-23-D-0030); CSMI LLC, Salem, New Hampshire (W911SR-23-D-0031); Culmen International LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W911SR-23-D-0032); Gryphon Technologies L.C., Washington, DC (W911SR-23-D-0033); HII Defense and Federal Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W911SR-23-D-0034); IAP Worldwide Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Florida (W911SR-23-D-0035); Interfuze Corp., Huntsville, Alabama (W911SR-23-D-0036); K.D. Analytical Consulting LLC, Lexington, Kentucky (W911SR-23-D-0037); MAG DS Corp., Fairfax, Virginia (W911SR-23-D-0038); Patricio Enterprises Inc., Stafford, Virginia (W911SR-23-D-0039); SciTech Services Inc., Havre de Grace, Maryland (W911SR-23-D-0040); STS International Inc., Berkeley Springs, West Virginia (W911SR-23-D-0041); The Logistics Company Inc., Fayetteville, North Carolina (W911SR-23-D-0042); Clark Creative Solutions LLC, Baltimore, Maryland (W911SR-23-D-0043); DMAERO LLC, Byron, Georgia (W911SR-23-D-0044); Integrity Consulting Engineering & Security Solutions LLC, Purcellville, Virginia (W911SR-23-D-0045); NetSea Technologies LLC, Bel Air, Maryland (W911SR-23-D-0046); Semper Valens Solutions Inc., Canyon Lake, Texas (W911SR-23-D-0047); SkyBridge Tactical LLC, Tampa, Florida (W911SR-23-D-0048); and Tier Tech International Inc., Delray Beach, Florida (W911SR-23-D-0049), will compete for each order of the $906,570,000 order-dependent contract to support systems and government entities that provide force protection against chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats. Bids were solicited via the internet with 43 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2031. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

JLL-Midnight Sun IFMS LLC, Vienna, Virginia, is awarded a $32,704,431 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract (N69450-19-D-1750) for base operations support services at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Jacksonville, Florida, and outlying areas. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $151,931,216. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by December 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds, fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds, and fiscal 2023 working capital (Navy) funds will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Modern Technology Solutions Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a modification (P00005) to increase the ceiling on a hybrid indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003421D0002) by $420,000,000, from $496,000,000 to $916,000,000, to provide a range of technical and engineering services required to assist the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. The technical and engineering services will include modeling and simulation, operations research, mission engineering, development test and evaluation, prototyping, experimentation, and demonstration, science and technology research and assessment, and data management analysis. As of today, the types of contracts awarded include firm-fixed-price, firm-fixed-price level-of-effort, and cost contracts. No funds are being obligated at the time of the ceiling increase. The total if all options are exercised is $916,000,000. Work will be performed at the contractor facility in Alexandria, Virginia, and at government facilities in Falls Church, Virginia; and Alexandria, Virginia. The estimated completion date is Nov. 19, 2025. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a modification (P00005) to increase the ceiling on a hybrid indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003421D0003) by $420,000,000, from $496,000,000 to $916,000,000, to provide a range of technical and engineering services required to assist the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. The technical and engineering services will include modeling and simulation, operations research, mission engineering, development test and evaluation, prototyping, experimentation, and demonstration, science and technology research and assessment, and data management analysis. As of today, the types of contracts awarded include firm-fixed-price, firm-fixed-price level-of-effort, and cost contracts. No funds are being obligated at the time of the ceiling increase. The total if all options are exercised is $916,000,000. Work will be performed at the contractor facility in Chantilly, Virginia, and at government facilities in Falls Church, Virginia; and Alexandria, Virginia. The estimated completion date is Nov. 19, 2025. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Applied Research Associates Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a modification (P00007) to increase the ceiling on a hybrid indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003421D0004) by $420,000,000, from $496,000,000 to $916,000,000, to provide a range of technical and engineering services required to assist the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. The technical and engineering services will include modeling and simulation, operations research, mission engineering, development test and evaluation, prototyping, experimentation, and demonstration, science and technology research and assessment, and data management analysis. As of today, the types of contracts awarded include firm-fixed-price, firm-fixed-price level-of-effort, and cost contracts. No funds are being obligated at the time of the ceiling increase. The total if all options are exercised is $916,000,000. Work will be performed at the contractor facility in Alexandria, Virginia, and at government facilities in Falls Church, Virginia; and Alexandria, Virginia. The estimated completion date is Nov. 19, 2025. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Ernst and Young LLP, New York, New York, has been awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $20,484,705 for financial statement audit services for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Work will be performed in various locations including DLA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, as well as other federal locations in Virginia and Ohio, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which two quotes were received. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $59,641,603 from $39,156,898. Fiscal 2023 defense-wide operation and maintenance funds; and defense-wide working capital funds in the amount of $20,484,705 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-21-F-0010).

Accelerated Business Strategies LLC, Dumfries, Virginia (HQ003423D0004); Eagle Harbor Solutions LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (HQ003423D0005); MDW Associates LLC, Tysons, Virginia (HQ003423D0006); The Red Gate Group Ltd., Chantilly, Virginia (HQ003423D0007); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (HQ003423D0008); Logistics Management Institute, Tysons, Virginia (HQ003423D0009); Redhorse Corp., San Diego, California (HQ003423D0010); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (HQ003423D0011); and Whitney, Bradley, & Brown Inc., Reston, Virginia (HQ003423D0012) are awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, time & materials, and labor-hour contract line item numbers, with a total amount of $1,500,000,000 if all options are exercised. The purpose of this contract is to provide analytic and technical support services. The contractors will provide acquisition and sustainment oversight support, capability portfolio management, engineering and agile methodologies, acquisition intelligence, policy analysis and support, business and financial support, international programs and security, legislative analysis and support, data science, data analytics, data governance, and technical support. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Future obligations will be drawn from operation and maintenance, and research, development, test and evaluation accounts. The work will be performed at the Pentagon Reservation and other sites within the National Capital Region. The estimated completion date is Dec. 19, 2027. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $5,134,324,189 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2117. This modification procures missile tube long-lead-time material; missile tube manufacturing; additional advance procurement, including advance construction and multi-program material-procurement, and production backup units; planned program equipment replacement and spare material for follow-on Columbia-class submarines; and logistics/sustainment support for the U.S. and United Kingdom programs. This modification also includes additional Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) enhancements as part of the Integrated Enterprise Plan and multi-program material procurement supporting Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines and the nuclear shipbuilding enterprise (Virginia-class and Ford-class). The industrial base development work is for the furtherance of the Navy’s plan of serial production of Columbia and Virginia submarines. Pursuant to the president’s budget for fiscal 2023, the requirements are included for SIB investment for strategic sourcing, supplier development, workforce development, and technology opportunities. Funding is pursuant to the president’s budget for fiscal 2023 and the Further Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2023 (Public Law 117-229). Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (70%); Newport News, Virginia (25%); and Quonset Point, Rhode Island (5%), and is expected to be completed by June 2028. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $36,024,953 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2443 for life cycle engineering and support for the LPD 17-class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship Program. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (95%); and Norfolk, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,996,628 (31%); fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,036,060 (24%); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,942,709 (23%); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,500,000 (12%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $1,000,000 (8%); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $441,112 (3%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

SAIC, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $63,451,488 firm-fixed-price, level of effort contract for Headquarters Air Combat Command, Advanced Programs Division. This contract provides for operational, logistics, planning, electronic warfare, information technology, and security disciplines supporting Headquarters Air Combat Command, Advanced Programs Division. Work will be performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nellis AFB, Nevada; and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The work is expected to be complete by Feb. 29, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $881,737 are being obligated at the time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity for this task order (FA489023F0014).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, was awarded a $15,877,526 firm-fixed-price modification (P00080) to previously awarded FA8615-17-C-6047 for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars of Air Force F-16 aircraft. This modification is for the exercise of options to include production radars, an initial spare kit, antenna lifting fixtures, and polyalphaolefin pumps. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed July 31, 2025. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,361,921,177. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $7,739,606; and fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $8,137,920 for a total of $15,877,526 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Ernst & Young LLP, New York, New York, has been awarded a modification (P00008) with a maximum value of $42,559,951 to previously awarded contract HQ0423-21-F-0002 for financial statement audit services for the Navy. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $154,880,685 from $112,320,734. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. The contract has a one-year base period with four individual one-year option periods. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. Award is subject to availability of funds. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds are being added to the base and first option period for a total of $154,880,685. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Humana Government Business Inc., Louisville, Kentucky, has been selected to provide managed care support to the Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency, TRICARE program in the East Region. The total potential contract value, including all transition and options periods, is estimated at $70,846,618,321. The contractor will assist the Defense Health Agency in operating an integrated health care delivery system combining the resources of the contractor and the military’s direct medical care system to provide health, medical and administrative support services to eligible members of the uniformed services, retirees and their eligible family members. The East Region includes Washington, DC, and the states of Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. The cost-plus-award-fee, firm-fixed-price, and fixed-price type contract has a 12-month base period (transition-in) and eight one-year option periods for health care delivery, plus a transition-out period. This contract also includes incentives and performance guarantees. The transition-in period begins Feb. 1, 2023. This contract was procured utilizing competitive source selection and two offers were received. The Defense Health Agency’s Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colorado, will administer the contract (HT940223C0001).

Raytheon Missile and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $317,415,034 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001921C0723). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of AIM-9X production Lot 23. This modification procures 290 AIM-9X Block II All Up Round Tactical Missiles (160 for the Air Force, 12 for the Army, 118 for Foreign Military Sales (FMS)); 181 AIM-9X Block II plus All Up Round Tactical Missiles for FMS; 146 Block II Captive Air Training Missiles (70 for the Air Force, 76 for FMS); 178 All Up Round Containers (66 for the Air Force, 3 for the Army, 109 for FMS); 13 spare Advanced Optical Target Detectors (6 for the Air Force, 7 for FMS); nine spare Advanced Optical Target Detector Containers (3 for the Air Force, 6 for FMS); 27 Spare Block II Guidance Units (Live Battery) (20 for the Air Force, 7 for FMS customers); 14 spare Block II+ Guidance Units (Live Battery) (2 for the Air Force, 12 for FMS); three spare Block I Propulsion Steering Sections for the Air Force; five spare Block II Propulsion Steering Sections for the Air Force; 33 Guidance Unit Containers for FMS; 38 spare Block II Captive Air Training Missile Guidance Units (Inert Battery) (10 for the Air Force, 28 for FMS); 278 Tail Caps (8 for the Air Force, 270 for FMS); 72 Tail Cap Containers (2 for the Air Force, 70 for FMS); two Block II Tactical Sectionalization Kits for FMS; one Block II plus Tactical Sectionalization Kit for FMS; three Block II CATM Sectionalization Kits for FMS; six spare Block II Electrical Units for the Air Force; 13 Multi-Purpose Training Missile for FMS; four Dummy Air Test Missiles for FMS; two lots of support equipment for FMS; 22 General Purpose Controllers for FMS and two other lot spare assets, one for the Air Force and one for FMS. Additionally, this modification provides non-recurring engineering associated with the Systems Improvement Program III transition to production activities. Work will be performed in North Logan, Utah (28.09%); Tucson, Arizona (21.64%); Linthicum Heights, Maryland (18.88%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (11.46%); Murrieta, California (8.42%); Saint Albans, Vermont (7.75%); Ann Arbor, Michigan (1.44%); Warrington, Pennsylvania (1.22%) and various locations within the continental US (1.10%) and is expected to be completed in August 2026. Fiscal 2023 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $104,926,370; fiscal 2022 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,366,689; fiscal 2021 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $586,343; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $5,657,712; and FMS customer funds in the amount of $203,877,920 will be obligated at the time of award, $6,244,055 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc. – Interstate Electronics Corp., Anaheim, California, is awarded a $59,545,560 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00012) for new procurement options under a previously awarded and announced contract (N0003022C2001) to provide services and support for flight test instrumentation systems. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (55%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (29%); Washington, DC (6%); Bremerton, Washington (3%); Kings Bay, Georgia (2%); Laurel, Maryland (1%); Silverdale, Washington (1%); and Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3%). Work is expected to be completed December 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $57,256,142 are being obligated at time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The total dollar value of the modification is $59,545,560 and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $148,432,656. This contract is being awarded on a sole source basis under 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia (N5005423D0001); Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corp., Port Arthur, Texas (N5005423D0002); Tecnico Corp., Chesapeake, Virginia (N5005423D0003); Walashek Industrial and Marine Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N5005423D0004); and Wilson Pipe and Fabrication, Norfolk, Virginia (N5005423D0005), are awarded a $41,253,350 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract to provide repair, maintenance and modernization availability support for Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) and Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) which are the new version of LCACs and are located at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek (JEBLC), Virginia Beach, Virginia. These contracts include options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $41,253,350 over a five-year period to the five vendors combined. Each awardee will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award and will be obligated under the contract’s initial delivery order. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through January 2028. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $25,000 expires at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website and five offers were received in response to the solicitation. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $26,373,756 modification (P00012) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00014-19-C-1032 for Triton electronic protection enhancements. The total cumulative value of this contract is $41,736,826. Under this modification, the contractor will continue to work to further develop and demonstrate enabling technologies for the Triton MQ-4C Unmanned Aircraft System Multi-Function Active Sensor (MFAS) radar systems. The proposed effort is for the non-recurring engineering required to establish the hardware baseline for the technical refresh for the MQ-4C Triton MFAS Radar Signal Processor (RSP) on the AN/ZPY-3(v) 2 Mercury Power Stream 7000 Signal Processor, 272K300G01 in order to implement advanced capabilities developed by the Office of Naval Research. As part of this effort, the contractor shall build a prototype commercially available off-the-shelf RSP that is representative of the hardware baseline, including a Scalable Node/Open System Architecture and can be used for additional development and flight testing. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 20, 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,060,384 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $15,995,634 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-5151 to exercise options for ship integration and test of the AEGIS Weapon System (AWS) for AWS baselines through Advanced Capability Build 16. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (49%); Norfolk, Virginia (15%); San Diego, California (8%); Washington, DC (7%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (6%); Mayport, Florida (4%); Bath, Maine (3%); and various locations each below (1%) for a total of (8%) and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,700,587 (93%); and fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $341,690 (7%) will be obligated at time of award, of which $341,690 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $39,176,064 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development of electro-optic sensing defensive electronic warfare. This contract provides for research to develop and demonstrate prototype advanced integrated threat warning systems while also advancing multi-spectral test and developmental risk reduction methodologies to support research and development and procurement milestones. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 18, 2026. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022, research and development funds in the amount of $1,707,000 are obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity. (FA8650-23-C-1024)

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, was awarded a $27,238,527 task order (FA8134-23-F-6006) under previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8106-17-D-0001 for contractor logistic support services for the Air Force C-12 fleet utilized by the Air Force Materiel Command, the Pacific Air Command, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Work will be performed Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Madison, Mississippi; Holloman AFB, New Mexico; Okmulgee, Oklahoma; San Angelo, Texas; Buenos Ares, Argentina; Gaborone, Botswana; Brasilia, Brazil; Bogota, Columbia; Cairo, Egypt; Accra, Ghana; Tegucigalpa, Honduras; Budapest, Hungary; Yokota Air Base, Japan; Nairobi, Kenya; Rabat, Morocco; Manila, Philippines; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Bangkok, Thailand; Ankara, Turkey; and Oslo, Norway. Work is expected is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. The estimated cumulative face value of the contract is $211,238,527. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance; research, development, test and evaluation; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $16,677,938 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 16, 2022)

Propper International Inc., Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico (SPE1C1-23-C-0008, $49,082,165); and Eagle Industries Unlimited Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (SPE1C1-23-C-0006, $23,564,800), have each been awarded a fixed-price, fixed-quantity contract under solicitation SPE1C1-23-R-0015 for the Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment 4000 rucksack set. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2. This is a one-year, eight-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Kentucky, with an Aug. 30, 2024, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $1,051,400,000 fixed-price incentive (firm-target), undefinitized advanced acquisition contract. This contract procures long lead time materials, parts, components, and efforts necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of 118 Lot 18 aircraft F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-US Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); Nagoya, Japan (2%); and various locations outside the continental US (2%) and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $172,000,000; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $289,000,000; FMS customer funds in the amount of $427,200,000; and non-U.S. DOD funds in the amount of $163,200,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001923C0003).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is awarded a $27,072,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification under previously awarded contract N62742-17-C-3570 to exercise Option Period Six for various support services to Department of Defense components in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific area of responsibility. This award brings the total cumulative contract value to $186,070,367. Work will be performed in Papua New Guinea (19%); Timor (18%); Palau (18%); Northern Mariana Islands (16%); Philippines (14%); Federated States of Micronesia (12%), and various other locations in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania (3%), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,750,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $431,999,156 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of ServiceNow products. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 22, 2027. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-D-0005).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $49,461,406 modification (P00036) to contract W9124G-17-C-0005 for exercising Option Year Five for Initial Entry Rotary Wing flight training. Work will be performed at Fort Rucker, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 9, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $49,461,406 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

SpecPro Environmental Services LLC, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded an $8,540,456 modification (P00010) to contract W912DY-20-F-0048 to properly maintain and repair federally funded and Defense Logistics Agency-Energy capitalized petroleum systems and facilities. Work will be performed in Latham, New York; Aberdeen, Maryland; Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Bangor, Maine; Richmond, Virginia; Concord, New Hampshire; Kingwood, West Virginia; Watertown, New York; Redhouse, West Virginia; Ronkonkoma, New York; Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Augusta, Maine; Fort Lee, Virginia; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; Fort Meade, Maryland; Fort Meyer, Virginia; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Blackstone, Virginia; Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey; Rochester, New York; New Cumberland, Pennsylvania; East Lyme, Connecticut; Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania; Aberdeen, Maryland; Wheeling, West Virginia; and West Point, New York, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2023 defense revolving funds in the amount of $8,540,456 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $102,214,375 contract (HT942523D0002) to provide support services for strategic planning, vision setting, programmatic review evaluation, and other programmatic support to the congressionally directed medical research programs and other subordinate organizations within the US Army Medical Research and Development Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland. This support encompasses providing meeting support, programmatic support services, administrative support services, and publicity and public affairs support to collaborate the inputs and outcomes of strategic planning, vision setting, and programmatic review. It is anticipated this contract will provide support services for 120-150 program announcements and at least 10 broad agency announcements per fiscal year. Place of performance is Frederick, Maryland. The period of performance is Feb. 1, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2028. Funds will be obligated on the initial task order, after award of the base indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Vysnova Partners Inc., Landover, Maryland, is awarded a $9,299,506 firm-fixed-price contract (HT942523C0003) to deliver biomedical research support services for the Center for Military Psychiatry and Neuroscience Research, Walter Reed Army Institute Research, Silver Spring, Maryland. Specific services include scientific and technical development; program and administrative management; clinical trials; physiological research; psychological research; veterinarian and animal care; statistical analysis; penetrating ballistic-like brain injury research; polytrauma research; mitochondria research; non-convulsive seizures research; molecular mechanisms, biomarkers identification, and therapeutic intervention research; field research; projectile concussive impact brain injury research; traumatic brain injury (TBI) neuroprotection and neurorestoration research; and anti-neuroinflammatory drug therapies for blast neurotrauma. Place of performance is Silver Spring, Maryland. Period of performance is Dec. 26, 2022, to Dec. 25, 2023. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds were obligated at time of award. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

