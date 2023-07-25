DNR Photo Entries Due Aug. 1

Posted by Jack Russell on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The 20th annual Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo Contest is open, but entries are due by 5 pm August 1, 2023!

All winners will be featured in the department’s 2024 wall calendar and published in The Maryland Natural Resource​ magazine. Enter now for your chance to win cash, park passports, calendars, and other prizes. All entries m​ust be submitted online.​

Categories

The contest is judged by season: winter, spring, summer, and fall. First, second, and third place winners are selected for each seasonal category.

The natural resources-focused contest subject matter subcategories within each season are:

Birds

Insects

Flora

Recreation

Landscapes

Weather and Wonder

Wildlife.

Please name photo files correctly before entering the contest. Unnamed photos could be disqualified. Name photos in a Subcategory_Title by Name format. Example: Landscapes_Chesapeake Sunrise by Ansel Adams.jpg.

Photos that highlight native species will be given preference in selection.

In addition to the winners chosen by the department there will be a “Fan Favorite” selected by popular vote on Facebook. The photo with the most “likes” will be printed in the calendar and magazine.

Rules

An entry fee of $10 for up to three photos and $3 for each additional entry must be paid with your submission. All photos must be original. Winning photos will be published by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. For this reason, photographers must own the work they enter in the contest. Photos (or parts thereof) owned by a third party are not eligible. Images you’ve shared on your own personal website are eligible. All photos must be landscape in orientation. Photos must be clear, with the highest resolution possible. Specifics are below: Winning entries are printed in a standard-size wall calendar edge-to-edge at 11 x 8.5 inches. In terms of aspect ratio, a 4:3 aspect ratio is the best fit for this layout. Images that are outside of those dimensions may be cropped and adjusted to fit the print format.

For a print measuring 8.5 x 11 inches, ideal resolution is a minimum of 3300 x 2550 pixels at 300 dpi or higher. Do not submit heavily manipulated/over-processed images. All images should accurately represent the subject matter. Images with heavy effects, including unnatural saturation, exposure, or contrast, will not be considered. Images with watermarks will be disqualified. Focus stacking (taking multiple photos at one time and place) that does not compromise the image’s character is accepted, but merging two different images or superimposing objects is not. Photos must be named correctly to enter. Name photos in a Subcategory_Title by Name format. Example: Landscapes_Chesapeake Sunrise by Ansel Adams.jpg. Photographers from any state may participate, but all photos must be taken in Maryland. Employees of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and their immediate families are not eligible to enter. The department will make selections based on the quality, composition, content, originality, creativity, and mass appeal. Decisions are final and in sole and absolute discretion of the department. This offer is void where prohibited by law. Photographers authorize the department to distribute their image(s) for non-commercial purposes with photo credits—including but not limited to education and news purposes—to other media, print, digital, online services, and television for their use. Photographers retain copyright to these photos, the above agreed to permissions not withstanding.* *Per our terms, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources may post photos online—including the department’s website and social media outlets such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Flickr—after the contest. Do not embed any nonessential personal data (metadata) into your files.

How to Enter

Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. (EST) on Aug. 1, 2023. After you have paid the entry fee, fill out the entry form here​ and upload your image. You must fill out an entry form for each photo. Before you upload, please name each photo in a Name photos in a Subcategory_Title by Name format​. Example: Landscapes_Chesapeake Sunrise by Ansel Adams.jpg. Photos must be named correctly to enter.

The contest is open to all photographers, except for employees of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and their immediate families.

​​​How to enter, rules, prizes, and more facts HERE

