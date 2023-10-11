DNR Opens Grants Gateway for FY25

Posted by Jack Russell on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has opened the Grants Gateway application process for local governments and organizations for fiscal 2025, which begins July 1, 2024.

Through the process, funding is available for projects that restore local waterways, increase communities’ resilience to climate change and storm impacts, strengthen local economies, develop the next generation of environmental stewards, and foster sustainable development and use of Maryland waterways with projects that benefit the general boating public.

The department’s Grants Gateway provides a streamlined, single point of entry to several state and federal programs, maximizing the resources available to restore the Chesapeake Bay and help coastal communities. The system, now in its fourth year, enables communities better access to financial resources and a more intuitive reporting and management process.

Grants are made possible with funding through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund, the Waterway Improvement Fund, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program.

More information on grant programs can be found here.