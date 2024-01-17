DNR Initiative: 471,890 Trees and Counting

Posted by Jack Russell on Wednesday, January 17, 2024

At the start of the new year, Maryland’s 5 Million Trees Initiative is approaching a milestone, with nearly half a million trees planted.

More than 180,000 trees were planted in Maryland in 2023 as part of the initiative, bringing the total number to 471,890 trees, according to Maryland Department of the Environment data.

“It’s exciting to already be at nearly 10 percent of the state’s goal after just the first two years of the initiative,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “A massive tree planting effort like this one requires coordination between tree nurseries, volunteers, and dozens of partner organizations. We believe the infrastructure and partner development is now in place to begin accelerating our planting efforts and make sure Maryland reaches its 5 million tree planting goal by 2031.”

The plantings are part of a multi-agency effort by state government, community programs, and individuals. The Maryland Department of the Environment tracks and coordinates the initiative. Maryland Department of Natural Resources planting programs have accounted for 321,000 trees, or about two out of every three trees planted as part of the initiative.

Community organizations, private partners, and other state agencies have also planted trees that were counted toward the overall goal.

The 5 million tree planting goal was launched after the General Assembly passed the Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021, with plantings beginning in July of that year.

The act directed the planting of 5 million native trees on Maryland’s public and private land by 2031. These plantings are on top of the state’s standard levels of tree planting of about 100,000 trees annually, which are not included in the count.

The act also mandated that 500,000 trees be planted in underserved urban areas, to support equitable distribution of the benefits trees provide. As of the latest count, 36,745 trees were planted in underserved areas.

Two years into the 10-year initiative, close to 10% of the total goal has been planted, and 7% of the 500,000-tree goal for underserved areas.

Learn more here at the Maryland DNR website.