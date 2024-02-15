DNR Chooses Winning Bird Stamp Design

Posted by Jack Russell on Thursday, February 15, 2024

Jim Taylor’s illustration wins the 50th annual Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest. (Image courtesy Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Jim Taylor of Towson is the winner of the 50th annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest sponsored by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Mr. Taylor is now one of two six-time winners.

“Congratulations to Mr. Taylor and all participants who took part in this year’s contest,” said Karina Stonesifer, Wildlife and Heritage Service director. “Artists from all over the country entered our final contest, and we want to express our great appreciation and gratitude to all of the artists through the 50 years of this contest for their participation and support.”

Mr. Taylor won the 2024-25 contest with his rendition of a pair of American black ducks flying over the marsh, titled “May They Always Fly.”

This was the final Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest, as the physical stamp is no longer required or produced. The Department of Natural Resources will produce a limited run of 50th anniversary commemorative decals in 2024 depicting this artwork.

“I am so proud to have my acrylic painting of black ducks judged as the winner for the 50th anniversary and the last Maryland waterfowl stamp competition,” Mr. Taylor said. “My first Maryland duck stamp painting entry was in 1982, and I have been fortunate since then to be a six-time Maryland duck stamp winning artist joining the late David Turnbaugh as the only other six-time Maryland winner.”

Mr. Taylor is a Maryland native from Kent County, where he first developed his love for painting waterfowl and other wildlife. He is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art.