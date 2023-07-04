Deputy Earns Sheriff’s Medal After Being Injured in Assault

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall recently made a visit to the home of one of his deputies to award him with a Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal. Patrol Deputy Devin Absher had been injured while responding to an assault call.

At 2:12am June 12, 2023, county sheriff’s deputies responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault in progress. Deputy Absher was the first to arrive on the scene and heard a loud disturbance. He saw a man leave the apartment and run toward the wood line.

A foot chase ensued, and the man attempted to jump a fence. At the fence line, Deputy Absher was punched in the face multiple times. Despite the assault against him, Deputy Absher continued the pursuit and was able to take the suspect into custody. Upon a search of the man, a glass smoking device with suspected crack cocaine was found.

A medical assessment of Deputy Absher determined he needed to be flown to a trauma unit as a result of his injuries. He was later released and is recovering at home.

“This is an example of a 21st-century police officer,” Sheriff Hall said. “Deputy Absher is fueled by a passion to serve. He’s directed by his training, and he’s defined by the courage to get the job done, no matter what. This is the danger deputies face. These are the blows they’re willing to take for the people in this community. I am inspired.”

Antoine Keith Mackall III of no fixed address has been charged with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer; four counts of second-degree assault on multiple victims; resisting/interfere with arrest; two counts of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000; failure to obey a lawful order; CDS possession of cocaine, and CDS possession of paraphernalia.

Mackall ws held on a no-bond status at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.