CSM President to Speak at TPP Annual Meeting

The Patuxent Partnership invites members and colleagues to its 2023 Annual Meeting. Executive Director Bonnie Green will provide a year in review of TPP’s programs, engagements, and support in the community. Speaker will be Dr. Yolanda Wilson, president of the College of Southern Maryland.

The in-person meeting will be held Thursday, October 19 from 8:30 to 9:30am.

The meeting will be at the University System of Maryland in Southern Maryland in Building 2, Center Hall.

Registration is complimentary for all attendees. Attendees do not have to be TPP members.

About the Speaker

Dr. Wilson became president of the College of Southern Maryland on January 3, 2023. She is the first African American president in the college’s 64-year history.

Prior to her presidential appointment, Dr. Wilson was vice president of Instruction, Ashe Campus and Alleghany Center at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, NC. She worked in the North Carolina and South Carolina Community College Systems for more than 22 years, beginning her career as an adjunct faculty member before moving into more progressive leadership roles in both academic affairs, student services, and campus operations. Her work in higher education has centered on creating a student-ready college culture, mitigating institutional barriers to access, retention, and completion, and strategically focusing on programming and policies that support all students to success.

Dr. Wilson has completed the 2019-2020 Aspen Rising President’s Fellowship program, received the Phi Theta Kappa Distinguished College Administrator’s Awards – both internationally and within the Carolinas – and was recognized as the South Carolina Technical Education Association Administrator of the Year at York Technical College. She serves on the Aspen Institute Alumni Advisory Council and is the Region 2 director for the American Association for Women in Community Colleges.

She serves as a peer evaluator for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and is a Leadership Coach for Achieving the Dream. On June 30, 2023, she was appointed to the American Association of Community Colleges Commission on College Readiness for a three-year term. She is also on the USM at Southern Maryland Board of Advisors, Charles County Chamber of Commerce Board, Maryland Association of Community Colleges Presidents’ Council and Board of Directors, Transform Mid-Atlantic Board’s Presidents’ Council, and Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board.

She is participating in the Leadership Southern Maryland’s Executive Program class of ’24.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in English education and her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Maryland, College Park, her Developmental Education Specialist Certification from Kellogg Institute at Appalachian State University, and her Ed.D. in Adult and Community College Education from North Carolina State University.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

