COVID Testing Sites Changes Jan. 20

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is announcing the temporary closure of its COVID-19 testing sites on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in order to redirect staff resources for community-based COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics that day.

Regular testing site operations are expected to resume on Thursday, January 21, 2021. There are many local alternate options for COVID-19 testing in St. Mary’s County, including local urgent care facilities and primary care offices.

COVID-19 Vaccination Registration and Assistance

State and local partners are working to ensure a safe and orderly plan for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, particularly for vulnerable and at-risk populations.

For automatic notifications on St. Mary’s County’s vaccination efforts, including updates on eligible phases or groups, click here to sign up for email notices.

St. Mary’s County senior citizens requesting assistance with vaccine registration may call a special senior assistance phone line through the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services at 301-475-4200, ext. 1049.

For local COVID-19 updates, data, and information, go to the SMCHD website or call 301-475-4330.