County Wellness Campaign Underway

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, November 2, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Those who participate in the new St. Mary’s County Health & Wellness Campaign will be automatically entered into $100 grocery gift card drawings each week.

The initiative aims to assess social determinants of health in the community, get community members connected to a variety of health and wellness programs and services, and promote food security through the use of grocery stores that offer fresh produce.

Information and instructions for participating may be found here. A flier with a QR code to access the St. Mary’s Health & Wellness Portal is also available here.

WellCheck in partnership with St. Mary’s County Health Department has launched the portal. Community members can now be easily connected to local services that address health, wellness, and social factors affecting a person’s ability to achieve better health. The portal is accessible from any digital device and does not require downloading applications.

It includes a directory of free or reduced-cost community programs and services supporting better health care access, mental health, substance use recovery, and many other life factors.