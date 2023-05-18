County to Buy Willows Rec Center

Posted by Tom Watts on Thursday, May 18, 2023 · Leave a Comment

(St. Mary’s County Government Facebook page photo)

St. Mary’s County government plans to purchase the Willows Recreation Center in Lexington Park, MD. The facility is set to become the new home of the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy, offering competitive and recreational gymnastics.

In addition to gymnastics, space will be available for daytime and evening programming that includes a pickleball court, health and wellness classes, dance and leisure classes, and party rentals.

The St. Mary’s commissioners are scheduled to review and sign the contract during their business meeting May 23. Renovations are set to begin in June with plans to relocate St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy into the facility in September.

“We are excited for local gymnasts, their families, and our Recreation & Parks team,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy has been extremely successful and provides a great recreational outlet for youth, and this facility also offers needed space for other recreation and parks programs.”

“This acquisition provides sufficient programming space for recreational and competitive programs in a safe environment, including appropriate ceiling heights to accommodate advanced level gymnast routines,” said Arthur Shepherd, director of St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks. “I appreciate the work of the parent stakeholders and our gymnastics community, who have invested their time, alongside R&P staff in the search for a new facility. The Commissioners have made a strong investment in the future of the gymnastics program by providing this new home for the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy.”