County Needs Election Judges

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, February 24, 2018

The Maryland gubernatorial election is coming up this year, and election judges are being sought for the Tuesday, June 26, 2018, primary election and Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, general election.

You are eligible to be an election judge if you:

Are registered to vote in the state of Maryland

Are at least 16 years old

Are not a candidate for any office, whether public or political party

Are good with details and can speak, read and write English

Are motivated and can endure long hours, from 6 am to 10 pm, because judges may not leave the polling place at any time

Can provide your own transportation to and from your assigned polling place

Enjoy serving the public and meeting people

What does an election judge do?

In accordance with federal and state law, election judges must perform all of the duties assigned to them by the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections and perform their duties faithfully, diligently and without partiality or prejudice.

Get the polling place ready for voting

Check voters in

Show voters on how to use the voting equipment

Maintain security of all voting materials

Close the polling place at the end of the day

Are election judges paid?

Yes. Election judges are paid $150 per election, plus $30 for attending the required training class. If a person does not work the election, that person is not paid attending the training class. Judges are paid by the county within six weeks of the election.

People interested in serving as election judges should contact Susan Julian at 301 475-4200, ext. *1614 or e-mail Susan.julian@stmarysmd.com.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700