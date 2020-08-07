County Has 3 Debris Collection Sites

In the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias, the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation will be operating three debris collection and burn sites from 8 am to 6 pm August 6-16, 2020.

The debris removal and burn locations will be:

Mattingly Burn Site, 23000 Cedar Lane Road, Leonardtown, MD

Hills Burn Site, 20531 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD

Kessler Burn Site, 18793 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD

For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com or https://www.stmarysmd.com/emergency/Notices/.