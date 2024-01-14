County Govt. MLK Day Schedule

St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2024, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Tuesday, January 16.

The January 15 closure also includes:

St. Mary’s County libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

Animal Adoption and Resources Center

Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) and no home-delivered meals

St. Mary’s Transit System

The following operations will be open January 15:

Department of Recreation & Parks programs and facilities

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum

Convenience centers and the St. Andrew’s Landfill

Wicomico Shores Golf Course (8am-4pm); Riverview Restaurant (10am-3pm)

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, visit the county’s website or follow St. Mary’s County government on Facebook or Twitter (X) for regular updates.

Health Department Operations

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed on Monday, January 15. This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices. Normal operations will resume on January 16.