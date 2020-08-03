Congress’ Online All-Star Winners Announced

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, August 3, 2020

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced the winners of the 11th annual Member Online All-Star Competition.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) won both the 2020 Overall MVP award and the 2020 Freshman MVP award. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) won the Election Blackout MVP award. The top 50 members, top three committees, and top two caucuses have also been named 2020 Online All-Stars. The full list can be viewed here. https://majorityleader.gov/allstar

“I’m pleased to announce this year’s Online All-Stars, who led House Democrats in acquiring over 700,000 new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube during the three-week competition,” Leader Hoyer (D-MD) said. “House Democrats are working hard to deliver relief to the American people during this coronavirus crisis, and it’s as important as ever to utilize social networks to communicate how we are working on their behalf, share important resources to help them through this pandemic, and hear from constituents. I congratulate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is a social media star and now both our overall MVP and our Freshman MVP. I also want to congratulate Rep. Ilhan Omar, who followed up her overall MVP last year with winning this year’s Election Blackout MVP award, and Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Katie Porter, Eric Swalwell, and Karen Bass for performing incredibly well in the 2020 contest. I thank all of the members and their staffs for their hard work and innovative efforts over the past three weeks to reach and engage with more Americans online.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez gained a 102,759 new followers over the three-week contest in part by delivering a powerful and dignified response to the verbal assault she received from Rep. Ted Yoho, promoting the census; honoring individual frontline health care workers; hosting virtual townhalls, including one focused on racial justice; polling her constituents on what help they need; and honoring John Lewis through fighting for voting rights.

Rep. Omar gained 56,130 new followers, the most of any member in a pre-election communications blackout, in part by hosting live forums on the housing and eviction crisis; fighting for Democratic priorities in the new coronavirus response bill; defending Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor; fighting to repeal the Muslim ban; and promoting the use of masks.

Committee Democrats and caucuses also participated in the competition. The Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Judiciary Committee Democrats, Ways & Means Committee Democrats, and Oversight & Government Reform Committee Democrats were named 2020 All-Stars.

Over the coming week, the creative category finalists and winners will be announced for Best Video, Best Graphic, Best Online Ad, Best Franked Email, Best E-Newsletter, and Best Constituent Services Post.

