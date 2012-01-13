Condemned Houses Down
We managed to catch a bit of video of the Great Mills Trading Post demolishing two condemned houses that were damaged by last year’s Hurricane Irene flooding. The buildings are the latest to come down in Great Mills, Maryland as the Trading Post, county officials and the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation work to remove blighted buildings and attract new investment to the area. Both the old Besche gas station and Mike’s Bar were demolished last month.
Couldn’t someone condemn the Blue house on Midway drive. It has opendoors, broken windows and quiet a bit of hurricane damage from the storm. Just saying?????
The vacant house on Midway is a PRIME example of why we need to strengthen the County’s ordinance as it pertains to the impact of vacant and derelict buildings on the safety and value of the surrounding neighborhood. The County can require that the property be bordered up but otherwise there is little in the ordinance to allow the County to seek corrective action even when a property has reached such a state of disrepair and abandonment.