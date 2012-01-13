Condemned Houses Down

Posted by Great Mills Trading Post on Friday, January 13, 2012 · 2 Comments

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBADibIKkzQ]

We managed to catch a bit of video of the Great Mills Trading Post demolishing two condemned houses that were damaged by last year’s Hurricane Irene flooding. The buildings are the latest to come down in Great Mills, Maryland as the Trading Post, county officials and the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation work to remove blighted buildings and attract new investment to the area. Both the old Besche gas station and Mike’s Bar were demolished last month.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycTgbFWCxPk]