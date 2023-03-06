Companies Sought for Inaugural Career Fair

The Patuxent Partnership is seeking companies to participate in its inaugural Spark! Student Career Awareness Fair. The fair will be held March 30 and aims to spark students’ interest in career opportunities available in St. Mary’s County. TPP wants to showcase jobs/career paths that 10th- and 11th-grade students can consider for their future.

8am to 2pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

University of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building

44219 Airport Drive, California MD

By registering, companies agree to have interactive, hands-on, demonstrative booths. The more students can actively participate, the better. This is not a job fair with recruiters handing out job postings. TPP wants students to have an engaging experience, while learning about potential careers, to include understanding the path required to get there. Register here.

The Spark! fair is funded by the SoMD 2030 Workforce Development initiative.

About SoMD 2030 Workforce Development

The Patuxent Partnership and the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, under the auspices of SOMD 2030, are working to identify, hire, and retain talent in Southern Maryland by enhancing the STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. TPP is the lead for this project to connect talented students with paid apprenticeship and internship opportunities in local industry and government, as well as other educational programming (the Spark! fair, summer camps, etc.) leading to further education and career opportunities.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

