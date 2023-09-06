Community Resource Day Set Sept. 8

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Join the St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board at Community Resource Day on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 11am to 2pm at Lexington Park United Methodist Church at 21760 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, MD.

Community Resource Day will offer information about housing, health checks, employment support, and much more. Community partners will be on site to provide some limited services and give out information. The Maryland Vehicle Association will be available to assist in obtaining a Maryland ID.

A free backpack full of supplies will be given to all attendees, while supplies last. Free lunch will be available.

Community Resource Day is sponsored by the St. Mary’s County commissioners and the St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1680.