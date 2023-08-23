Community Input Sought for Survey

St. Mary’s County government has launched a new public survey to better understand local priorities and concerns on a range of county services and the local quality of life.

The survey will enable county officials to understand neighborhood issues and enhance their responsiveness to community priorities more holistically. The survey asks residents to rate their experience with different aspects of life in St. Mary’s County including affordable housing, education, transportation, and public safety.

The survey will be circulated and promoted through online digital advertisements. Community members may also access the survey here.

“We always strive to get feedback and input from our citizens,” said Commissioner President James Randy Guy. “This partnership with Zencity is a great step toward better understanding the needs and concerns of our community, so that we can make the best decisions for our future.”

In addition to helping county officials get proactive feedback from residents through surveys, Zencity will help the county understand the feedback residents are already voicing about the issues that matter to them the most — whether on publicly available social media channels, comments on traditional news sources, or through official channels — helping the government to hear from all corners of the community.

Zencity works with hundreds of municipalities across the US including Chicago, Phoenix, Seattle, and San Diego on issues ranging from public safety to American Rescue Plan Act implementation.