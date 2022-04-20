COMFRC Industry Day Set May 24

The Patuxent Partnership reminds that Commander Fleet Readiness Centers will hold an Industry Day on May 24 at the University System of Maryland Southern Maryland.

The event will be held from 9 am to 4 pm in the USMSM Smart Building at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

Those interested in attending may register here. Registration is free and does not require TPP membership, however TPP’s content management system does require the creation of a profile/account for program registration.

The morning session will consist of COMFRC group-lead discussions with industry on “how might we?” challenge statements to identify areas of opportunity for businesses.

After lunch, there will be break-out sessions with individual group leads in a speed-dating-type format.

Due to continuing sensitivities about large gatherings, TPP respectfully requests no more than two representatives per company in attendance.

For more information, email Lanetta Daniels at [email protected].

