Clothesline Project Gives Survivors a Voice

Posted by Walden Behavioral Health on Monday, October 15, 2018

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Walden Sierra displaying “Air It Out: the Clothesline Project” at the Lexington Park Library Art Gallery. This show features a visual display created by women who have survived violence, or by those who wish to honor women victimized by violence. These displays, painted on T-shirts, tell stories in images of the impact of violence against women and the strength of survivors, show runs through the month of October.

For information and help on local domestic violence services, please contact the Walden Sierra 24-hour hotline at 301-863-6661.

The Clothesline Project is supported by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and the St. Mary’s County Library.

A Clothesline Project Art Reception will be held 4 to 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at the library at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.

Join staff from Walden and the Positeens volunteers for an art reception in support of The Clothesline Project. The mission of The Clothesline Project is to provide a creative expression for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault that educates others in the community of the realities and impacts of trauma, that help is available, and there is hope and a path to healing.

About Walden Behavioral Health

Walden Behavioral Health provides an array of crisis, behavioral health, recovery, and trauma services to the Southern Maryland community. The focus is to being “Help for today. Hope for tomorrow.”

Since 1973, Walden services are designed to provide clients with the help they need, when they need it. Walden has a full continuum of services to ensure each client’s journey is planned and delivered with continuity of care in mind. It operates from locations across Southern Maryland in Waldorf, Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park, and California. Its crisis hotline is one of the oldest in the country.

For more information, call 240-298-0212 or email beacon@waldensierra.org.

24/7 Hotline: 301-863-6661

Appointments: 888-912-7366

