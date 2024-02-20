Citizen Input Sought on C-SMMPO Transportation Plan

The Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (C-SMMPO), the policy board that administers the transportation planning process in designated areas of Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, is updating the Long-Range Transportation Plan and Transportation Improvement Program.

The LRTP establishes transportation objectives and investment priorities for the next 25 years, focusing on projects eligible for federal funding. These projects can affect daily commutes, transportation options, and the quality of life within the region. Community members are encouraged to view the update here.

The Transportation Improvement Program follows the objectives of the LRTP and is created in collaboration with state and public transit providers. Projects occur within the Urbanized Area, which extends the boundary of the Metropolitan Planning Organization to include anticipated growth for the next 20 years. This area is shown on the map below. View the TIP update online.

Citizen input on this plan is essential to ensure transportation needs are accurately reflected within the MPO boundary and the region.

The 45-day public comment period will end on March 15, 2024.

Questions or comments should be directed to Karly Maltby, Calvert-St. Mary’s MPO administrator, with St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use & Growth Management at 301-475-4200, ext. 1507 or via email at [email protected].

About the Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization

The Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is the designated policy board that administers the metropolitan transportation planning process, in partnership with federal and state transportation officials. The map of the C-SMMPO is shown above. Every four years the C-SMMPO must update the Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

St. Mary’s County is collaborating with Maryland Department of Transportation and Calvert County to finalize updates of these plans during March 2024. Learn more about the C-SMMPO here.