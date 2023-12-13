December 13, 2023

Christmas Lights Continue at Flat Iron Farm

Posted by on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 · Leave a Comment 

There’s still time to catch the Flat Iron Farm Christmas lights display in Great Mills. They’re back this weekend on December 15 and 16 from 5 to 9pm each night.

 

Flat Iron Farm is at 45840 Highway to Heaven Lane in Great Mills, MD.

For more information about Great Mills Trading Post, visit its Leader member page.

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment