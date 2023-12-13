Christmas Lights Continue at Flat Iron Farm
Posted by Great Mills Trading Post on Wednesday, December 13, 2023
There’s still time to catch the Flat Iron Farm Christmas lights display in Great Mills. They’re back this weekend on December 15 and 16 from 5 to 9pm each night.
Flat Iron Farm is at 45840 Highway to Heaven Lane in Great Mills, MD.
