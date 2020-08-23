Chopticon Educator Earns Kay Daugherty Award

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, August 23, 2020 · Leave a Comment

This year’s Kay Daugherty Arts Educator of the Year Award went to Christie Blewett, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council announced.

The Chopticon High School theater arts instructor was chosen to be the recipient of this award as well as $500 in appreciation of her dedication and above-and-beyond contributions as an arts educator in the St. Mary’s County community.

The Arts Council received Ms. Blewett’s nomination from Tammi Grant, a theater parent and CHS Booster Club member. Ms. Blewett was highly recommended both by Ms. Grant and the many other supporters who wrote glowing letters of recommendation.

Ms. Blewett’s desires and dreams were born from a very early age of performing, directing, and teaching. Her formal education includes a degree in musical theater (with a minor in music education) and a master’s with several related credentials and continuing education completed in her field.

During her past five years at Chopticon, she has inspired many of her students to pursue their educational goals and careers in the theater arts, related fields, and beyond. Ms. Blewett created a brand new Show Troupe class as she identified a strong need for a curriculum that incorporated a triad of dance, singing, and acting.

She has developed customized assignments specific for all her Academy of Visual Arts theater students and has worked tirelessly to find visiting artists to engage with students with interesting and relative subject materials.

The award is granted in memory and recognition of Kay Daugherty (1921-2006) who was well known for her love of art in a variety of different forms. Kay was one of the founding members of the St. Mary’s Arts Alliance at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and came to know, befriend, and mentor many of the established and emerging artists of her time. Kay’s home was creatively adorned with many pieces purchased from local artists including an infinite rainbow of paintings, prints, etchings, stained glass panels, collages, weavings, and sculptures.

Realizing that the youth of the community hold the keys to the future, Kay held a deep admiration not only for the student artists also but for their instructors as well. In 2019, a new award was created in honor of Kay Daugherty in recognition of an outstanding arts educator currently teaching in the St. Mary’s County public school system.

“Ms. Blewett has established strong professional and positive relationships with students, parents, and her instructors. She has been consistently supportive and dedicated to the many different branches of the Chopticon High Theatre Arts Program and we are honored to recognize her as this year’s award recipient,” reads a news release from the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

