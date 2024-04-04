Cherry Blossom Festival in Park April 6

Join Lexington Manor Passive Park on Saturday, April 6, for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Lexington Park, MD. The event will be held from noon to 4pm.

Starting at 1pm, a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of the park’s community garden will begin. The free community event will offer family fun – food trucks, arts and crafts, fitness booths, games, face painting, giveaways, and more.

Parking will be available at adjacent Lancaster Park located off Willows Road in Lexington Park. The Lexington Manor park is at 21675 S. Coral Drive.

Located in the heart of Lexington Park, the garden will be a place for community members to meet and work together. Events and educational programs will also be hosted at the garden to help with gardening basics, nutrition, and more.

