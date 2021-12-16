Check Out Farmers Market at Airport

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Looking for the perfect ingredients and snacks for your holiday party? Head to Historic Sotterley’s next installment of the Airport Farmers Market from 9 am to 1 pm Saturday, December 18, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport (also known as Captain Walter Francis Duke Regional Airport).

The market will feature fresh and local food and products and a special visit from Santa, who will fly in at 11:30 am.

The airport terminal is at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown.

The market will be held indoors and will follow all current COVID-19 protocol. Shoppers can wear masks if desired, and organizers request that everyone practice social distancing from others while in the market area.

The market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that the region has played in developing the nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home.

This market will feature great additions to your holiday dinners and parties like baked goods and breads, locally farmed oysters, Maryland sheep cheese, local honey, eggs, aged oils & vinegars, pickles, goat milk soap, chocolates, cakesickles, spices, local beer, and local distillery offerings as well as offerings from Visit St. Mary’s for ideas for your family gathering.

A vendor listing will be available at Sotterley’s website.