Charter School Application Period Runs Until Dec. 31

The Chesapeake Public Charter School online lottery application will open at 10am today, Thursday, December 1.

All interested families must fill out applications online at cpcsapplication.com during the open enrollment period. (This includes all siblings who were waitlisted in the 2022/2023 school year). For the 2023-2024 school year, the online application link becomes live at 10am December 1, 2022, and closes at midnight December 31, 2022.

There will be two in-person Q&A sessions this year to be held on the following dates. Find the Parent Information Session RSVP here.

IN-PERSON Monday, December 5, from 5-6pm

IN-PERSON Tuesday, December 13, from 6:30-7:30pm

Can’t make it in person? An informational video & FAQs can be viewed here.

Families need to enter a valid email address and create a password to create a free account. The application also features a mobile friendly platform. The account will need to be monitored for information regarding submission status and acceptance/waitlist notifications.

All applications must be completed online. The order in which the application is submitted does not impact the selection process. It does not matter whether a family submits an application on the first day or the last day since the lottery is a random, computer-based drawing. The application is available in multiple languages.

The official lottery will be run at the end of January 2023.

Kindergarten families will be notified by email upon completing the lottery of their acceptance or waitlist status. All other families of students in grades 1-8 will receive an email about their waitlist status and will be offered seats as they become open through the summer months.

For more information, call 301-863-9585, ext. 0.