Celebrating 50 Years of Women in Naval Aviation

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, January 26, 2024

CMDR Rebecca Anderson, military assistant program manager for logistics at Naval Air Systems Command’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271). (US Navy photo)

2023 marked the 50th anniversary of women in naval aviation, an anniversary that celebrates when the first women began flight school in Pensacola, FL, in 1973.

In the years since those “first six” donned their flight suits, women’s role in naval aviation has expanded to serve and lead in every aspect of the enterprise.

“They fly and fight in all strike missions, hunt submarines, protect the integrity of our nuclear triad, supply essential cargo and personnel to every corner of the globe, and rescue those in distress at sea and ashore. They command aircraft carriers, carrier air wings, squadrons, and missions to space,” according to the US Navy’s “50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy.” “In 2023, we reflect on our Naval Aviation history and pay tribute to all of our women Naval Aviators- “The First Six”, and all those who have come after them. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.”

A lesser-known part of this history is the role that women have played in support of the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) mission, which links the president and secretary of defense with naval ballistic missile forces during times of crisis. Throughout the years, TACAMO has been ahead of the curve in its inclusion and promotion of women, said Vern Lochausen, a retired commodore and longtime member of the TACAMO community who now serves as a consultant for PMA-271.

As far back as 1989, women made up roughly one-fourth of the operational squadrons that fly the TACAMO mission, according to an April 1989 article in Proceedings magazine. They helped pave the way for women in other aviation communities and advocate for women to be allowed to serve in combat.

Among there were women such as the first TACAMO squadron pilots, LT Janine Igou and LT Sue Harter. TACAMO women also included VADM Nora Tyson, the first woman to command a carrier strike group and the first to serve as 3rd Fleet commander; RADM Margaret “Peg” Klein, the first woman commandant of midshipmen at the US Naval Academy; and VADM Robin Braun, the first woman to command the US Navy Reserve.

Today, that tradition is carried on by the women still serving the TACAMO mission, including those at Naval Air Systems Command’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271). The program office is an acquisition command that delivers capabilities to the warfighter by maintaining the E-6B Mercury fleet. It’s also fielding the next generation of TACAMO aircraft through TACAMO Recapitalization Program, E-XX. PMA-271’s mission is to deliver and support survivable, reliable and endurable airborne command, control and communications for the president, secretary of defense and U.S. Strategic Command.

They include CMDR Rebecca Anderson, PMA-271’s military assistant program manager for logistics. CMDR Anderson, a native of Catonsville, MD, enlisted in the Navy 20 years ago, working in maintenance and logistics and earning her officer commission in 2010. She joined the PMA-271 team at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in 2022.

For the 50th anniversary of women in naval aviation, the commander answered some questions about her journey as part of the naval aviation community in this NAVAIR News report.