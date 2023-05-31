Celebrate Heritage of St. Clement’s Island

St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day will be celebrated June 3 at the St. Clement’s Island Museum.

The event will run from 10am to 3pm.

Celebrate the history and heritage of St. Clement’s Island with tons of fun and free activities and programs for the entire family. Experience a day of history, wildlife, and art, and take part in activities that include, games, lighthouse tours, and traditional music. Vendors will be on hand.

Visitors will be able to take free water taxi rides out to the island for all the festivities.

Discover St. Clement’s Island State Park and its history as the site of Maryland’s first colonial landing in 1634. Enjoy the scenic and natural beauty of the island, Potomac River, and waterfowl with a walk along the beach. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at the pavilion or any of the tables dotting the island shore.

The reconstructed Blackistone Lighthouse will be open and available for tours.

Some additional event activities and exhibitors include:

Music by local guitarist Joe Norris from 10:30am – 1:30pm

Primitive wool carding, spinning, and weaving presentation by Shades of Blue Farm

Blacksmithing demonstrations from Chesapeake Blade and Tool

Decoy carving demonstrations from Harry Jackson

Maryland-themed story time sessions with St. Mary’s County Library

Free, refreshing watermelon slices for visitors throughout the event

Hands-on kids’ activities from Historic St. Mary’s City about Maryland’s first capital

St. Mary’s County photo exhibit, featuring the work of photographer Joe Norris

History of the Newtowne Manor House, an 18th-century structure in nearby Compton

An interpreter portraying Dr. Thomas Gerard, the first owner of St. Clement’s Island, will offer insight into colonial living and using “pieces of eight” as a form of currency

Learn navigation techniques used by sailors before GPS with the Patuxent River Sail & Power Squadron

Osprey observations and information

Use a microscope to see the island’s smallest inhabitants in the St. Clement’s Island Lab

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

Call 301-769-2222 for more inforamtion.

Also at St. Clement’s

Young artists are invited to join art instructor Ellen Duke Wilson this summer to explore fine arts through St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids classes. The classes are geared toward children ages 7 to 17.

Children can expand their understanding of art and history while learning to sketch, paint, and sculpt. Students will also reflect on how making art can impact society in positives way for future generations.

“We are so grateful to have the very talented Ellen Duke Wilson back for a fourth year to teach these popular classes,” said Christina Barbour, site manager at the museum. “The children have loved coming to each class here at the museum and learning something new in a fun, creative way.”

Preregistration is required, and the cost is $5 per child. All materials are provided; however, participants are asked to bring a light snack. Parents are encouraged to sign up soon as slots fill up quickly.

The 2023 class schedule is as follows: June 20 – 22, July 11 – 13, July 25 – 27, and August 8 – 10.

Call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723.