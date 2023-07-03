Cedar Point FCU Celebrates Reopening

Executive officers, board members, and honored guests cut the ribbon at Cedar Point Federal Credit Union headquarters’ grand reopening June 29, 2023.

A ceremony was held June 29 as Cedar Point Federal Credit Union celebrated the reopening its headquarters in Lexington Park, MD. The location had been closed since April 29 for renovations to the lobby.

Cedar Point FCU welcomed St. Mary’s County Commissioners Eric Colvin and Scott Ostrow, President of Maryland DC Credit Union Association John Bratsakis, Chris Kaselemis and Lee Greely of the St. Mary’s Department of Economic Development, Christine Bergmark of the St. Mary’s Chamber of Commerce, Terri Raley of the Lexington Park Business Association, Frank Clinton from the Small Business Development Center, Brian Shepherd of 1771 Architecture Studio, Wayne and Austin Davis of WM Davis, and board members to celebrate the reopening.

The credit union has operated out of its current headquarters since 1997, with the last major update happening in 2000.

“This building has been here for 26 years, and quite frankly, the lobby needed a refresh,” said Charles Roach, president and CEO of Cedar Point Federal Credit Union.

Since its founding, membership at Cedar Point has grown to more than 46,000. To better serve the ever-increasing number of members, the remodel focused on overhauling the appearance and technology of the branch.

According to Roach, the main lobby has a modern look with new flooring, lighting, and teller stations.

“I feel excited learning new ways to work in our lobby more efficiently,” said Ashley Thomas, headquarters assistant branch manager. “The openness of the lobby and adding more offices for other employees encourages teamwork.”

Technology updates include a large LED display featuring educational and promotional content and guest Wi-Fi to modernize the area further. New money counters, called teller cash recyclers (TCRs), have been installed.

“I feel that the TCRs will improve the accuracy and speed of cash transactions,” said Owen Lewis, headquarters branch manager. “This version of the lobby will allow members to be helped in a more timely manner overall.”

Additionally, the drive-up ATM has moved to the lane closest to the building, and the drive-thru lanes are now operated by video screen.

State Sen. Jack Bailey, state Del. Brian Crosby, and Commissioners Ostrow and Colvin recognized Cedar Point’s dedication to serving the community for the past 78 years with official citations.

The branch staff looks forward to building upon that legacy of service for many years to come.

Cedar Point Federal Credit Union is organized to serve people who live, work, worship, attend school, and do business in St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles counties. Cedar Point is federally insured by NCUA.

For more information about Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, click here.