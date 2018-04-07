Catch Some Tunes at Barbershop Extravaganza

The College of Southern Maryland will present a barbershop concert at 4 pm April 14. CSM’s Barbershop Extravaganza features catchy tunes performed by Southern Mix, a men’s barbershop chorus that rehearses and performs at the college, and special guest barbershop quartet Gimme Four.

The event will be held in the Fine Arts (FA) Building theater on the La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road. Tickets will be $5 in advance, $7 day of event. Email bxoffc@csmd.edu or call 301-934-7828 for more information.

Southern Mix, under the direction of Paul Douglass, is a men’s barbershop chorus consisting of community members and CSM students taking the ensemble for credit. The group maintains an active community outreach schedule throughout Southern Maryland at off-campus events such as county fairs, church functions, and regional competitions.

Male singers are encouraged to contact CSM’s coordinator of music or the ensemble for membership.

The Southern Mix Chorus is available to perform at social outings, business functions, and charitable events. For more information on booking the chorus for a performance, contact Mr. Douglass at 410-326-6325.

Other upcoming events at the college include:

CSM Annual Juried Student Exhibition. April 13-May 11. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Exhibition, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. In addition to the month-long exhibit, an award ceremony, which is open to the students, their families and the community, will begin at 2:30 pm April 24. The gallery is open 9 am-9 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am-6 pm Saturday.

CSM Open House: Prince Frederick Campus. 5 pm April 18. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Rooms 103-105, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Participants can learn how to get started at CSM with less debt. Visitors can meet faculty, learn about financial aid and scholarships, receive transfer information, talk to current CSM students and find out about athletics and other CSM clubs and organizations. Free. Visit the college’s website for more information.

CSM Open House: Leonardtown Campus. 5 pm April 19. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Participants can learn how to get started at CSM with less debt. Visitors can meet faculty, learn about financial aid and scholarships, receive transfer information, talk to current CSM students and find out about athletics and other CSM clubs and organizations. Free.

CSM Renaissance Festival: “The Impostures of Scapin.” 7 pm April 20; 2 and 7 pm April 21; 3 pm April 22. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. As part of the CSM Renaissance Festival, “The Impostures of Scapin” by Moliére will be presented. The festival also includes activities, musical performances, face-painting, games, mock combat demonstrations and more on the lawn in front of the FA lobby 10 a.m.-4 p.m., April 21 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., April 22. Cost is $10 for the play, with other festival activities being free admission with food, purchases and games priced by vendors. In addition, CSM Children’s Theatre will present a free production of “Around the World in 8 Plays” at 4 p.m. both April 21 and 22 at the outdoor stage on the lawn between the FA and LR buildings. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Children’s Theatre: “Around the World in 8 Plays.” 4 pm April 21 and 22. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, outdoor stage on lawn between FA and LR buildings, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. “Around the World in 8 Plays” takes the audience around the world to explore forgotten myths and unusual legends in eight fast-paced and hilarious tales filled with magic, mystery and morals. The two performances are free and are a part of CSM’s Renaissance Festival activities. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Fall Registration Opens. April 23-27. All campuses. Fall registration opens April 23 for returning CSM students with 45+ credits; on April 24 for returning students with 30+ credits, on April 25 for returning students with 15+ credits, on April 26 for returning students with 1+ credit and on April 27 for new students.

CSM Open House: La Plata Campus. 5 pm April 24. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Participants can learn how to get started at CSM with less debt. Visitors can meet faculty, learn about financial aid and scholarships, receive transfer information, talk to current CSM students and find out about athletics and other CSM clubs and organizations. Free.

