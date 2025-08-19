Cap’n Says Lightning Bugs Just Flying Beetles

Posted by Jack Russell on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Message from the Cap’n is a compilation of fishing advice, waterman and weather insights, Chesapeake lore, and ordinary malarkey from the folks who keep their feet wet in the Potomac and St. Mary’s rivers.

Ever run around as a child chasing “fireflies” or “lightning bugs” at dusk.

This used to be a favorite pastime of youth: spot them, chase them down, catch them and put them in a jar to watch them glow. There used to be billions of them every evening to adore. Not so many now as it almost startles us to see them sending out their flashing codes of, “I need you, I want you.”

They are, as a matter of fact, flying beetles!

May I explain further with this poem:

*****Dusk and Flashes of Light******

Neither firefly or lightning bug

Most of life is spent as a grub.

Beneath leaf litter, feeding on worms and such

Life as a beetle emerges with a rush

At dusk he sends signals with flashes of light

hoping to find her in his line of sight.

Cruising low over meadows and taking a chance

To have her flash back and start a romance.

He uses wings, she uses none

It’s all part of getting it done.

With only several months and much at stake

He must be lucky and selected to mate

Nature provides with some adoptions

Other soon learn that they have toxins.

A frog might grab one and spit it out

Learning what bad taste is about.

After laying eggs, the cycle is done.

All just hoping to have won.

Will do just fine under mulch and such

If you have left your yard untouched.

Till next time, remember “It’s Our Bay, Let’s Pass It On.”

To learn about tours and trips into the Chesapeake, keep in touch with Fins + Claws on Facebook. Catch up on Messages from the Cap’n Member Page. Please visit Cap’n Jack’s lore and share with your social media sites. Or reach him here: [email protected] or 240-434-1385.