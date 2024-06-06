Cap’n Jack Gets Fishing Tips from Cap’n Orem

Posted by Jack Russell on Thursday, June 6, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Message from the Cap’n is a compilation of fishing advice, waterman and weather insights, Chesapeake lore, and ordinary malarkey from the folks who keep their feet wet in the Potomac and St. Mary’s rivers.

Here are some tidbits for fishermen in the Chesapeake. We can all use some help. And this comes from experience, from 100-year-old Cap’n Orem Hammett who a unique outlook from fishing over his years.

****Patience is a virtue*******

****Be quiet, as fish have good hearing****

****Know what the tide is doing: rising or falling***

****The wind is very important when fishing****

****Fish have a keen sense of smell. Wash your hands well or wear gloves. This is an absolute MUST: no gas, diesel, or aftershave smell.****

****Use bait that will stay on the hook. Cap’n Oren prefers squid as it is tough and will stay put. He takes many pains in preparing his bait for use.****

In honor of Captain Orem Hammett

by Cap’n Jack

He’s fished a lot in his hundred years

Trolling and bottom fishing with his peers

A very particular captain with his boat Mary Ann just so

And you got to clean up your act if you want to go

The moon tells him that the tide is high or low

He follows the arc across the sky and should know

Whether to fish right away

Or wait for another day

The South East star is his delight

In shining bright up to daylight.

South East star is important by far

In leading him to the oyster bar

The moon controls what he know

A bright full moon says not to go

As fish feed all night then in the Bay

Dark nights make for a more productive day

Flood tide causes fish to bite well

Ebb tide makes it disgusting as hell

Do wear gloves when baiting your rig

fish are particular when biting the jig

Till next time, remember “It’s Our Bay, Let’s Pass It On.”

