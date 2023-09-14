Candidate Chatbots Go Live

Chat2024 unveiled this week the AI-powered avatars of 17 leading presidential candidates. Each one is a chatbot trained on reams of data generated from at least a hundred sources, like candidates’ video appearances and writings. Users can query the bots individually, ask the same question of all 17 at once, or set any two of them against each other in one-on-one debates directed by user input, reports Politico.com.

Even as the Air Force advances development of a robot wingmen, fundamental questions about autonomous aircraft remain, reports Defense One. Nevertheless, Air Force officials want at least a thousand of these drones to perform hundreds of roles, necessary, they say, to provide the “affordable mass” that would help the United States win a war in the Pacific.

The Air Force will fall short of its fiscal 2023 pilot training goal by about 120 airmen, missing its annual target of around 1,500 new aviators for the eighth consecutive year, reports Air Force Times.

The US Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office launched their newest space observation satellites this week in a largely classified mission called “Silent Barker,” reports C4ISRNET. The joint mission flew Sept. 10 on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida. Once operational, the satellites will track objects — and potentially nefarious activities — within geosynchronous orbit, about 22,000 miles above Earth

President Joe Biden has threatened to veto House Republicans’ FY24 plans to fund the DoD because of provisions dramatically limiting reproductive care options and military diversity training, reports Military Times. House members are scheduled to vote this week on the $826 billion DoD budget plan. Chamber Democrats object to the package, but Republicans hold the majority in the chamber.

The Biden administration has issued a waiver for banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds without fear of US sanctions — a key step in securing the release of five American citizens detained in Iran, people familiar with the matter said. As a part of the arrangement, the administration will release five Iranian citizens detained in the United States, reports The Washington Post.

In a Sept. 5 memo sent out to the service late last week, Air Force Chief of Staff GEN Charles “C.Q.” Brown warned airmen and allies that China’s People’s Liberation Army “wants to exploit your knowledge and skill to fill gaps in their military capability.” Military.com reports China is recruiting the service’s veterans and troops for their institutional military knowledge. The service believes that hundreds of allies and service members could be targeted.

One of three active-duty Marines who stormed the US Capitol together was sentenced on Monday to probation and 279 hours of community service — one hour for every Marine who was killed or wounded fighting in the Civil War, reports Military.com. Dodge Hellonen, now 24, was the first to be sentenced. Co-defendants Micah Coomer and Joshua Abate are also scheduled for sentencing this week. The three pleaded guilty earlier this year to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months behind bars. Hundreds of Capitol rioters have pleaded guilty to the same charge, which is akin to trespassing.

Coomer was sentenced Tuesday to four years of probation and the same 279 hours of community service as Hellonen. Coomer was 21 at the time he and two other active-duty Marines entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, reports Patch.

A new statistical analysis model would allow state and local agencies to understand the risk of a mass shooting and what they can do to prepare ahead of time. Route Fifty 50 reports researchers at Iowa State University developed the model which considers population data, unemployment rates, and data on the number of recorded mass shootings collected by the Gun Violence Archive and the Violence Project. The model calculates the probability of a mass shooting at specific locations, such as schools or retail stores. For instance, the analysis projected that K-12 schools in California could experience 5.8 mass shootings in a year.

At least 48 mostly southern National Guard units were directed in March to strip their guidons of rebel streamers to be preserved at the US Army Center of Military History, reports Military.com. Streamers hang on the top of unit flags, which are often held by a soldier during a formation, and are awarded for participating in wars or specific campaigns ranging from the Colonial era to the Global War on Terrorism. The Army had collected 384 of 491 streamers as of the Sept. 1 deadline. Kentucky, Georgia, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas have returned all their streamers. Some were still en route, others lost, or in local museums.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) is calling for the Senate to change its rules amid Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) continued blockade of more than 300 military promotions continues, reports The Hill.

In a surprise turnabout, Senate Republicans now are accusing Democratic leaders of slowing senior military promotions by refusing to schedule individual votes for the highest DoD leadership posts in order to work around Tuberville who is holding up more than 300 military promotions, reports Military Times. Senate Armed Services Committee officials estimated getting through all of the nominees would take more than 80 days of eight-hour Senate sessions.

If the Senate has not confirmed a Joint Chiefs of Staff when Army GEN Mark Milley retires at the end of this month, Navy ADM Christopher Grady will temporarily serve as both chairman and vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Grady has served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since December 2021. He is also the current holder of the service’s “Old Salt” award, recognizing him as the longest serving surface warfare officer on active duty in the Navy, reports Task & Purpose.

NATO nations have agreed to a new action plan for bolstering the alliance’s industrial base, as governments scramble to restock their weapon arsenals while simultaneously sending military aid to Ukraine, reports Defense News.

The Biden administration has established a new system for responding to incidents in which foreign forces are suspected of using American-made weapons to injure or kill civilians, reports The Washington Post. The initiative is part of an ongoing effort to minimize the human toll of US arms exports and military operations worldwide. The State Department announced the new Civilian Harm Incident Response Guidance in a cable sent last month to all foreign embassies and consulates.

The DoD has awarded $20.6M to developers of the proposed Talon nickel mine in Minnesota to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals. Military.com reports, the $20.6M will support prospecting work in Michigan and Minnesota and follows a $114 million grant by the Department of Energy last year to help build Talon Metals’ ore processing plant in North Dakota. The federal support stands in contrast to the Biden administration’s efforts to block two other copper-nickel mining projects in Minnesota.

The Navy spent billions on the littoral combat ships to launch the Navy into the future. Instead, they broke down across the globe and many of their weapons never worked. Now the Navy is getting rid of them. One is less than 5 years old. ProPublica.com investigated how it happened and reports the LCS is a vivid illustration of how Congress, the Pentagon, and defense contractors can work in concert — and often against the good of the taxpayers and America’s security — to spawn what President Dwight D. Eisenhower described in his farewell address as the “military industrial complex.”

Three senior Navy SEAL officers face charges of negligent dereliction of duty over the death of Kyle Mullen, a SEAL candidate who died from untreated pneumonia during BUD/S at the end of the infamous “Hell Week” in February 2022, reports Task & Purpose. Facing an Admiral’s mast are: CAPT Brian Drechsler, the NSW Center’s commanding officer at the time of Mullen’s death. CAPT Bradley Geary, who commanded the center’s Basic Training Command, which directly oversees BUD/S. CMDR Erk Ramey, a Navy radiologist who oversaw medical operations as the center’s top medical doctor.

Despite a mechanical issue suspected as the cause of numerous deadly crashes, Air Force officials remain confident in the CV-22 Osprey and plan to continue its use in special operations missions, reports Military.com. A Marine Corps Osprey crashed in Australia last month, and another Marine Corps Osprey went down last year in Southern California, claiming the lives of five Marines. Findings revealed in July showed the cause of that crash was a hard clutch engagement, a mechanical issue that has plagued the military for more than a decade.

Military.com reports SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s refusal to allow Ukraine to use Starlink internet services to launch a surprise attack on Russian forces in Crimea last September has raised questions as to whether the US military needs to be more explicit in future contracts that services or products it purchases could be used in war, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia’s “just fight” during a summit with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the US warned could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Military.com reports Kim toured launch pads with Putin at a remote space base in Russia’s Far East, and expressed “full and unconditional support” and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front.

Contracts:

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $31,718,461 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F0635) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides non-recurring engineering in support of the flight evaluation, analysis, installation, integration, and delivery of the Multi-Mission Pod capabilities to the P-8A aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (81%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (19%), and is expected to be completed in September 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,870,892; fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $159,346; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,688,223 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Poway, California, is awarded a $10,580,823 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F0173) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0006). This order is for the production and delivery of six SkyTower I pods, four air vehicle installation kits, four ground control station installation kits, and product support materials in support of the MQ-9 program for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Poway, California (70%); Yuma, Arizona (20%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $186,577l; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,394,246, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Federal Prison Industries Inc., doing business as UNICOR, Washington, DC, has been awarded a maximum $7,510,601 modification (P00005) exercising the second one‐year option period of a one‐year base contract (SPE1C1‐21‐D-F074) with three one‐year option periods for trousers. This is a firm‐fixed‐price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract. Location of performance is South Carolina, with a Sept. 27, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Middle Atlantic Wholesale Lumber Inc., Baltimore, Maryland (SPE8E6-23-D-0001); S&S Forest Products LLC, Boerne, Texas (SPE8E6-23-D-0002); Progressive Services Corp., Beaverton, Oregon (SPE8E6-23-D-0003); and Forest Products Distributors Inc., Rapid City, South Dakota (SPE8E6-23-D-0004), are sharing a maximum $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE8E6-23-R-0001 for all items under the classification of lumber, millwork and plywood for the Wood Products Tailored Logistics Support Program. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. These are two-year base contracts with three one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is Sept. 12, 2025. Using customers are Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a firm-fixed-price, level-of-effort, time-and-materials contract (HQ003423F0571) valued at $96,398,403 to provide support to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Business Operations Directorate. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $12,006,089 are being obligated at the time of award, which is also the cumulative total of the contract. The total value of the contract, if all options are exercised, is $96,398,403. The contractor will provide highly specialized scientific engineering and technical assistance support services, including executive administration, financial, budget, human resources, public affairs, security, information technology management, and Special Access Programs, among others. The work will be performed at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia; and the Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia. The estimated contract completion date is Sept. 10, 2028. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Thundercat Technology LLC, Reston, Virginia, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, is being awarded a $17,655,959 firm-fixed-price contract (H92415-23-F-0185) for Hypori Virtual Mobile Infrastructure support, with a six month base period of performance, and two 12 month option periods starting Sept. 30, 2023, in support of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Program Executive Office Command, Control, Computers and Communications. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,531,191 are being obligated at time of award. The requirement was solicited using a brand name specification acquisition strategy; consideration was not restricted to any particular vendor, and fair opportunity was provided to over 100 small businesses on the NASA SEWP contract vehicle in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation16.505. USSOCOM, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, New York, was awarded a $46,705,533 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6311 for Littoral Combat Ship Mission Module engineering and sustainment support. This modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this modification to $161,210,500. Work will be performed in Bethpage, New York (57%); Mayport, Florida (14%); Oxnard, California (14%); San Diego, California (14%); and Portsmouth, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2026. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,211,936 (72%); fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,574,000 (23%); and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $810,111 (5%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $11,211,936 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 8, 2023)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a value of $18,308,576, and a five-year ordering period. This effort is for the continued software design agent for the existing Common Submarine Radio Room (CSRR) system and integrated Radio Communication System (iRCS). Also, to manage the software requirements database, control the CSRR and iRCS Control and Management (C&M) software baseline, provide platform- specific C&M software configurations, provide and prepare C&M software documentation, and implement software enhancements. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (70%); and Newport, Rhode Island (30%), with an expected completion date of September 2028. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $206,482 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-23-D-4001).

EG DesignBuild LLC, Germantown, Maryland, is awarded a $12,791,547 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008523F6576) under previously awarded multiple-award construction contract N40085-18-D-1126 to renovate and repair Hangar LF-60 for HSC-26 at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. This task order includes two options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $13,553,847. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,791,547 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order was competitively procured via the sam.gov and Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment websites, with two offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $458,208,037 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F2625) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides for retrofit installation of the cockpit technical refresh and theater combat identification, to replace the current integrated navigation and controls and display systems and tactical mission computer and display systems on E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (49.7%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (17.3%); Bloomington, Maryland (15.7%); St. Augustine, Florida (2.3%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2%); Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (1.7%); Greenlawn, New York (1.6%); Falls Church, Virginia (1.6%); Woodland Hill, California (1.4%); Laval, Quebec, Canada (0.01%); and various locations within the continental US (6.69%) and is expected to be completed in September 2028. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $66,517,434 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Oceaneering International Inc., Hanover, Maryland, was awarded a $31,196,460 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-4315 to exercise options for continued support of the Navy’s domestic and international submarine rescue program, Submarine Rescue Operations Maintenance Contractor. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,811,591 (79%); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,795,226 (21%), will be obligated at the time of award, and funds in the amount of $6,811,591 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 8, 2023)

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (N66604-23-D-R301); Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N66604-23-D-R302); EMS Defense Technologies Inc., Norcross, Georgia (N66604-23-D-R303); Research and Development Solutions Inc., McLean, Virginia (N66604-23-D-R304); and SEACORP LLC, Middletown, Rhode Island (N66604-23-D-R305), were awarded a combined $24,978,772 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity multiple award contract for the fabrication, assembly, testing, certification, and delivery of antenna, imaging, and electronic warfare for Navy platforms. Each awardee will be awarded $500 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work will be performed in Pawcatuck, Connecticut (20%); Norcross, Georgia (20%); Falls Church, Virginia (10%); Chesapeake, Virginia (10%); Herndon, Virginia (10%); Ludlow, Massachusetts (10%); Groton, Connecticut (7%); Middletown, Rhode Island (7%); and Jacksonville, Florida (6%), and is expected to be completed by August 2028. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,500 (60%); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000 (40%), will be obligated at the time of award, and $1,500 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with six offers received. Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 8, 2023)

Bristol Prime Contractors LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (W912HP-23-D-6002); Gideon Contracting LLC, San Antonio, Texas (W912HP-23-D-6003); Mig Gov LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (W912HP-23-D-6004); and HSU EGI JV LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland (W912HP-23-D-6005), will compete for each order of the $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for fire protection construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with seventeen received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 11, 2029. US Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $49,241,529 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for an energy conservation and steam distribution rehabilitation/repair project for the development and implementation of a comprehensive energy conservation plan. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2023 ammunition procurement, Army funds in the amount of $49,241,529 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-F-0412).

CALIBRE Systems Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $35,746,328 firm-fixed-price contract to provide training to Department of Defense personnel. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 15, 2028. Field Directorate Office – Fort Sam Houston, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting agency (W91QV1-23-D-0014).

LMR Technical Group LLC, Dallas, Texas, is awarded a $61,379,635 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Certified Athletic Trainer and Strength Conditioning Specialist/Sports Medicine and Injury Program. This contract provides for on-site certified athletic trainer and strength and conditioning specialist services for the Training and Education Command in support of the Marine Corps Operational Forces. Work will be performed at the following locations: Lejeune, North Carolina (22%); Camp Pendleton, California (9%); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (9%); Camp Schwab, Okinawa (7%); Twentynine Palms, California (5%); Miramar, California (5%); Camp Horno, California (4%); Camp Mateo, California (4%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (4%); Camp Courtney, Okinawa (4%); Del Mar, California (3%); New River, North Carolina (3%); San Diego, California (2%); Camp Foster, Okinawa (2%); Camp Hansen, Okinawa (2%); Camp Kinser, Okinawa (2%); Futenma, Okinawa (2%); Beaufort, South Carolina (2%); Parris Island, South Carolina (2%); Yuma, Arizona (1%); Iwakuni, Japan (1%); Marine Corps Detachment Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri (1%); Fort Sill, Oklahoma (1%); Bridgeport, California (1%); NAS Pensacola, Florida (1%); and Quantico, Virginia (1%). Work is expected to be completed by September 2028. This contract includes a five-year ordering period with a maximum value of this contract to $61,379,635. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Marine Corps funds in the amount of $2,800,000 are being obligated at time of award for the first task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website with 11 proposals received. Marine Corps Installation National Capital Region-Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M00264-23-D-0001).

JP Logistics & Consulting LLC, Prince George, Virginia, is awarded an $11,308,450 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment, and system maintenance services for all equipment located at various Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division government buildings at Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia. The services under this contract include regular and recurring maintenance, diagnostic service requests, and corrective maintenance. Work will be performed at the government site in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2023 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $1,508,220 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with four offers received. Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-23-D-4007).

