Calvert Chamber Gives $2K for Scholarships

Pictured from left during the check presentation are Calvert Chamber of Commerce member Renee Seiden of Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa; Chamber Chairman Frank Smith of Idea Solutions; CSM Vice President of Operations and Planning Bill Comey; Chamber President Bob Carpenter; CSM Vice President of Advocacy and Community Engagement Michelle Goodwin; CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy; CSM Foundation Director Lisa Oliver; CSM Trustee Chair Ted Harwood; CSM Director of Development Chelsea Brown; CSM Foundation Chair Nancy Hempstead and Lead Executive Assistant of Advocacy and Community Engagement Toni Kruszka.

The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce gave the College of Southern Maryland a $2,000 check recently to help pay for student scholarships. The Calvert Chamber made the presentation during the chamber’s annual holiday Business After Hours event hosted by CSM at its Prince Frederick Campus.

“We are so proud to present this check in the amount of $2,000 to the College of Southern Maryland,” said Chamber President Bob Carpenter at the event. “This check represents the largest amount the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce has contributed in a single year to the college. Last year, our check was for $1,500. This year, $500 more. And, Maureen [Murphy], next year it will be at least $2,500.”

Accepting that promise, and the $2,000 check, CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy, expressed her appreciation for her fellow chamber members.

“Tonight we wrap up the festivities that mark the year-long celebration of our 60th anniversary year, and I must say, as the college’s fifth president in 60 years, every day I see the value that the College of Southern Maryland brings to our community,” said Dr. Murphy as she accepted the donation and thanked fellow members of the Calvert Chamber. “Much has changed during the 60 years, but the importance and support of this college, as demonstrated through the chamber’s generosity this evening, has remained the same – absolutely awesome.”

“The role CSM plays in preparing our future leaders for successful careers in business is so very important,” Mr. Carpenter said. “We are glad we can play a role in that preparation, and look forward to employing in our companies the men and women that benefit from this scholarship. Better yet, we look forward to working for them as they launch their businesses.”

About the CSM Foundation

First created in 1970, the CSM Foundation is the non-profit and fundraising arm of the College of Southern Maryland. Connecting donors and their goals with the needs of students and the college, CSM Foundation transforms the lives of students by providing access to high-quality and affordable education. Donors help open the doors to higher education in Southern Maryland, close the money gap for students who cannot afford to pursue their educational or workforce training goals, and encourage the achievements of those who choose the college as a path to success. Comprised of an all-volunteer tri-county Board of Directors, the CSM Foundation raises friends and funds to support students and college initiatives. Through the support and investment of generous partners and donors, the CSM Foundation managed net assets of about $12.2 million in FY2017. For more information, visit the CSM Foundation online.

About the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce

The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce is an alliance of more than 400 individuals and businesses who work together to create a strong business climate in Calvert County. The organization’s mission is to be the influential voice of business, creating economic vitality by promoting the business community and its members. For information visit the Chamber online.

