Calling All Judges for St. Mary’s Science Fair

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, December 21, 2023

The Patuxent Partnership has been a supporter of the St. Mary’s County Science and Engineering Fair for many years. TPP urges its members to support the upcoming fair and consider being a judge.

Here is a list of the science fair categories as defined by the International Science Fair.

Judges will have the opportunity to view an online presentation of each project which will be posted one week before the fair. Learn more and specify if you are available to serve as a judge on the primary date and/or the backup date using this link.

The fair will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the University of Maryland SMART Building at 44219 Airport Road in California.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.