C-SMMPO Transportation Public Meeting March 5

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, March 4, 2024

The Calvert–St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a public meeting from 3 to 7pm March 5, 2024, at the Lexington Park Library, to discuss the Long-Range Transportation Plan and Transportation Improvement Program. The meeting will also include a Technical Advisory Committee Meeting from 4 to 5pm.

The meeting, including the Technical Advisory Committee portion, is open to the public. Community members are welcome to attend; light snacks and refreshments will be provided, and children’s activities will be available for younger attendees. Staff representing Calvert, St. Mary’s County, and the Maryland Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions.

In January 2024, the C-SMMPO released draft updates to the Long-Range Transportation Plan and Transportation Improvement Program, and announced the public comment period, open through March 15, 2024. To review the drafts or for more information, click here.

Citizen input is essential to ensure transportation needs are accurately reflected within the region.

Comments emailed to [email protected]. Questions may be directed to Maltby by email or at 301-475-4200, ext. 1507.