Businesses Sought for Youth Jobs Program

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Businesses are being sought for the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland’s Work Based Learning Program for youth and young adults in St. Mary’s County.

The Work Based Learning Program provides young people ages 16 to 24 with paid work experiences at area businesses. These paid experiences give young people the opportunity to explore possible career interests.

For employers, the Work Based Learning Program offers the opportunity to mentor and expose the upcoming workforce to quality skills, with no risk. The employers will incur no fees during the program.

The program is being managed by the Tri-County Council. The program is an integral component of the council’s Workforce Development Services projects.

Through the work of the council’s Workforce Development Board, a system of programs supported by a broad-based, public-private partnership dedicated to building the region’s future workforce is sustained.

For more information, call Sandra Spence, youth and young adults service specialist, at 301-857-0036 or 240-682-7811.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page. St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation 46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7 Lexington Park, MD 20653 301-863-7700