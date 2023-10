Bridge @ NAS Pax to Close for Sewer Line Repairs

NAS Patuxent River will close Goose Creek Bridge to all traffic Monday, October 23, from 6am to 6pm for sewage line repairs. The bridge is in the vicinity of Atlantic Test Ranges and the Goose Creek Campgrounds. Drivers will need to use alternate routes during this time.