Brick Ceremony Set June 25 at CSM Prince Frederick Campus

The College of Southern Maryland will hold a brick recognition ceremony Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the college’s Prince Frederick Campus.

The ceremony will begin at 3:30 pm at the John E. Harms Academic Center (Building A) at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.

The event will be held to recognize those being memorialized at the campus through the CSM Foundation’s Honorary and Memorial Brick Recognition Program and to thank those participating in the program.

The program pays lasting tribute to the lives and contributions of those who have positively influenced the lives of CSM students and faculty. Since 1989, the brick program has recognized nearly 400 individuals in the walkways at the La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick campuses.

The CSM Foundation recently recognized seven people who have special connections to the college and the St. Mary’s County community at an annual Brick Recognition Ceremony at CSM’s Leonardtown Campus on April 23.

Bricks were placed in front of the campus’ Wellness and Aquatics Center in memory of CSM facilities employees Sherman Clevenger and Thomas V. Cox, Leonardtown entrepreneurs Dick Curry and Johnny Joseph, and county educator and CSM Foundation Director Emeritus Rhokey Millham, and another brick was placed in honor of CSM administrator Dr. Tracy Harris and Lori Jennings-Harris, director of the county’s Department of Aging and Human Services.

Bricks are purchased through the CSM Foundation by family members and friends and the proceeds go toward the foundation’s general scholarship fund to assist CSM students. The CSM Brick Program is designed to be a lasting celebration of those who have a special connection to CSM and the Southern Maryland community.

For more information, contact the CSM Development Department at 301-934-7599 or visit the college’s website.

