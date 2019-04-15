Blue Angels Set to Move to Super Hornets

The US Navy’s Blue Angels are tentatively set to start flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet in 2021, reports Pensacola News Journal. The move to the Super Hornet will mark the first time the fighter jet demonstration team has changed aircraft since it moved from the A-4F Skyhawk II to the F/A-18 Hornet in 1986.

The Navy has ordered 24 new E-2D Advanced Hawkeye carrier-based airborne early warning aircraft under terms of a $3.2 billion deal announced last week, reports Military & Aerospace Electronics.

The decision to buy fewer F-35s and start buying the F-15X, an upgraded version of a nearly 50-year-old F-15 fighter Boeing last built for the Air Force in 2001, has started a lobbying war in Congress, reports The Connecticut Mirror.

US Army soldiers trained last week at an airfield in Poland, launching and flying RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial vehicles to certify the aviation systems, reports Army Recognition.

The US Navy has sent a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft and a destroyer to search for a missing Japanese F-35A and its pilot that crash last week somewhere off the coast of Japan, reports Business Insider.

There could be an integration of the National Reconnaissance Office into the Space Force at a later time, despite a decision to leave the NRO on its own for now, Acting DefSec Patrick Shanahan told the Senate Armed Forces Committee. He said the Defense Department didn’t want to delay the new services branch while it figures out how to work NRO into the picture.

Lockheed Martin unveiled details about its proposed architecture for landing NASA astronauts on the moon in 2024, reports Space.com. NASA has already contracted the company to build a multipurpose crew vehicle, a spacecraft that is scheduled to launch astronauts into orbit in June 2020.

Lockheed Martin has begun testing on Global Positioning Systems 3 ground systems. Raytheon is at least four years behind in development of the ground control system, reports C4ISRNet, and to close that gap, the US Air Force has contracted with Lockheed to upgrade the existing ground control systems until the Raytheon system is online.

The Senate has confirmed a retired four-star general, John Abizaid, as the US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, reports Military.com, filling the diplomatic post vacant for more than two years.

The ISIS caliphate may be history, but the battle to eliminate the terrorist group continues in Iraq and Syria, reports Washington Examiner.

Virginia officials are weighing whether to cancel this year’s fishing season for large rockfish in the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay out of concern for its dwindling numbers, reports The Washington Post. The rockfish season in Virginia will begin April 20 along the Potomac River tributaries, then days later in the bay. But indications that the population of the striped bass is declining raised concerns that further catches could have a long-term effect on its survivability.

A new traffic signal was activated Thursday at the Route 235 (Three Notch Road) and First Colony Boulevard/California Boulevard intersection in California, reports BayNet. At the same time, turning movements on Oak Drive will be permanently restricted to allow turns from northbound Route 4 (Patuxent Beach Road) to turn right onto Oak Drive.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a superbug, Candida auris, that is spreading nationwide has not yet become a serious threat in Maryland, though several cases have been seen in the state during the past three years.

Maryland’s longest-serving House of Delegates speaker will be honored in Annapolis with services beginning today, reports Maryland Matters. Michael E. Busch, who died at the age of 72 on April 7, will lie in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House today, April 15, and Tuesday. Public visitation will be from 1 to 7 pm today and from 8 to 10 am Tuesday. The funeral will follow at 11 am Tuesday at the nearby St. John Neuman Church.

Contracts:

American Electronic Warfare Associates Inc., California, Maryland, is awarded a $99,749,577 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering and technical services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Battlespace Modeling and Simulation. Engineering and technical support provided includes the development and maintenance of Battlespace simulation tools, application of battlespace simulation tools to specific customer requirements, development of warfare scenarios, development and integration of battlespace entity models and behaviors, Battlespace distributed simulation, verification, validation and accreditation, and operation and maintenance customer support for delivered battlespace products. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0054).

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded $93,632,264 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001919F2963 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides for the manufacture, test, installation, integration, and qualification of up to eight Wideband Satellite Communication kits in the P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (83 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (15 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,118,429 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is being awarded $9,500,000 for modification P00070 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-14-C-0050) in support of the VH-92A aircraft. This modification provides for the integration of the Mission Communications System Version 3.0 hardware changes. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Technology Service Corp., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a maximum $49,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92408-19-D-0001) for the long endurance unmanned aircraft system in support of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,596,960 were obligated at the time of award. A majority of the work will be performed at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. This contract is a Small Business Innovative Research, Phase III, award in accordance with the Small Business Act. USSOCOM Headquarters, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc., Houston, Texas (W52P1J-19-D-0044); Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado (W52P1J-19-D-0045); Fluor Intercontinental Inc., Greenville, South Carolina (W52P1J-19-D-0046); and PAE-Parsons Global Logistics Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia (W52P1J-19-D-0047), competed for orders totaling $43,927,926 on hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for services in support of the geographical combatant commands under the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work location and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 11, 2029. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Ameresco, Washington, District of Columbia, was awarded a $21,601,454 firm-fixed-price contract for design, construction, commissioning, validation, training and transition of a fully usable and complete microgrid system designed to provide contingency electric power to Fort Hunter Liggett, California, when electricity provided by Pacific Gas and Electric is unstable or unavailable. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work will be performed in Fort Hunter Liggett, California, with an estimated completion date of May 11, 2021. Fiscal 2015 and 2016 military construction funds in the amount of $21,601,454 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity (W91238-19-C-0012).

Intellidyne LLC, Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $15,695,542 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract HT0011-19-F-0001. This exercises Option Period I (April 30, 2019, to Oct. 29, 2019) to provide direct support to the Defense Health Agency Global Service Center and the enterprise to fully support the integration of all desk side support, remote, or onsite troubleshooting, onsite information technology touch labor, Network Support Services activity program management, network security and infrastructure assurance activities to include risk management framework support, in-room video teleconferencing support, Defense Health Headquarters site asset management, and network/systems engineering where required into the Military Health System Joint Active Directory Management and the Military Health System Medical Community of Interest network environment systems and infrastructure. This award utilizes fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,695,542. The Defense Health Agency, Contracting Office – Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

AAROW Electrical Solutions LLC, Charlotte Hall, Maryland, has been awarded an $8,855,725 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract is to repair the Pentagon Memorial lighting and electrical distribution systems located to the west of the Pentagon and east of Route 27. This is a design-build construction contract to replace the light fixtures and the electrical conduits and circuits with a watertight solution. Work performance will take place at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. Fiscal 2018 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving funds in the amount of $8,855,725 are being awarded. The expected completion date is May 16, 2021. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-19-C-0013).

