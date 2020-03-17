Beacon of Hope Offering Tele-Recovery Support

Posted by Walden Behavioral Health on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Walden’s Beacon of Hope team has been working on a schedule to combine cooperation and support of community-wide efforts for social distancing as a protection against the spread of COVID19 with its ongoing commitment to supporting recovery in community.

Please note that all Walden treatment programs are continuing to accept patients at this time and are following recommended protocols for treatment providers.

The Beacon of Hope Recovery Community Center will not be open to the public/hosting group meetings until March 22, 2020. It will instead be offering the recovery supports listed below and will provide an update by March 21 on how Beacon of Hope will move forward for the week of March 23.

Tele-Recovery support is available at 240-298-0212. Anyone can call or text to connect with a coach, and coaches will be reaching out to those requesting a recovery checkin on this line during the days and hours below. Individuals may also call to arrange for a bag lunch meal or care package for basic needs during those hours.

Monday 9 am to 5 pm

Tuesday 9 am to 7 pm

Friday 11 am to 8 pm

Saturday 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday 11 am to 4 pm

Recovery mutual aid meetings will be held via Zoom on the following schedule from March 16 to March 22.

Noon to 1 pm on Monday, March 16; Friday, March 20; Saturday, March 21; Sunday, March 22: All Recovery meetings

1:30 to 2:30 pm Monday, March 16: Recovery Dharma meeting

5 to 6 pm Tuesday, March 17: Family & Friends SMART Recovery

7 to 8 pm Friday, March 20: SMART Recovery

1:30 to 2:30 pm Sunday, March 22: Dual Recovery Anonymous (DRA)

These meeting announcements, with their access links, will be posted on the center’s Facebook page and will also be sent to anyone who requests via email or text. Participants will not need to download Zoom to participate. Zoom is free.

The peer support team will also be supporting individuals in local inpatient treatment settings by bringing in recovery meetings during this time-frame, while visitors and outside groups and speakers are restricted.

In addition to reaching out to Beacon of Hope staff at 240-298-0212, anyone seeking recovery support can also reach out to the Beacon of Hope team on the Beacon of Hope Recovery & Wellness Center of Walden’s Facebook page or with a private message.

Beacon of Hope will also do its best to post additional recovery support resource information that is helpful during this time of social distancing for the recovery community as we learn of it.

Accessing treatment programs continues to be available via the call center at 301-997-1300 for inpatient services (press 1) and for putpatient programs (press 2).